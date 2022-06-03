6 New Brunches to Try Around DC This Weekend

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave., SE; 1250 Ninth St., NW

Chef Mike Friedman revamped the brunch menu at these Navy Yard and Shaw pizzerias, the latter of which recently resumed brunch after a pandemic pause. Go for bottomless Aperol spritzes or mimosas with the purchase of brunch dish or pizza ($23), plus tasty eats like a BLT+E focaccia sandwich (bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg with garlic aioli) or banana bread with Nutella.

Boardwalk Bar & Arcade

715 Wharf St., SW

The Wharf’s new beach-inspired hangout just launched weekend brunch. If you’re looking to go bottomless, there are many options: endless food or mimosas are $34. Diners can also opt for a prix-fixe with two courses (appetizer and choice of entree) and free-flowing drinks for $57. The same food offerings are offered a la carte: fun eats like waffles, breakfast tacos and burritos, eggs Bennie, and more. Parents are welcome to bring kids for arcade games and a littles menu.

Butter Me Up

7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

What began as a Shaw pop-up is now a brick-and-mortar egg-sandwich haven at Westfield Montgomery Mall—and owner Andre McCain just reached a milestone: he’s sold over 100,000 breakfast sandwiches. Morning sammies include creations like the Staycation with soft scrambled eggs, goat cheese, caramelized onions, avocado and Sriracha mayo—plus sides such as tots or French toast sticks. Healthier options include acai superfood bowls.

B Live

2854 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

If you’re hungover in Clarendon on the weekend (and honestly, who isn’t?), this new entertainment venue/restaurant is offering a few cures. There’s a bloody Mary bar for DIY drinks, a “hangover burger,” and boozy cereal-milk shooters that nod to more innocent times, with flavors like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms.

Newland

327 Seventh St., SE

Chef Andrew Market (Beuchert’s Saloon, Fight Club) is launching brunch at his Capitol Hill fine-dining restaurant this weekend: a three-course prix-fixe ($55) that compliments his evening tasting menus. A box of homemade sweet and savory pastries greets guests, after which they can choose such dishes as a lobster omelet, miso-pork-belly Benedict, or a fancy Koji burger. Desserts and drinks also boast morning themes, such as cereal-inspired sweet finish or a “breakfast martini.”

Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase

5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase, MD

The Del Ray-based bakery’s latest location offers both fast-casual and full-service dining all day (look for weekend hours to start soon). Early risers can count on daily breakfast with homemade pastries, egg sandwiches on house-made muffins, breakfast burritos, and more. When brunch starts, look for $25 bottomless mimosas or a $7 bloody Mary bar.

