Where to Watch This Week’s January 6 Committee Hearing Around DC

The January 6th Committee will hold a hearing this Thursday at 8 p.m. EST, the first of up to eight hearings that will take place during the month of June. Here are a few places where you can go in DC to watch the first hearing live—they each plan to tune in—and maybe have a drink or two while you are there.

The Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

With 15 TVs inside and outdoors, you should be able to watch the hearing with no issues at The Midlands beer garden and sports bar. Choose from an extensive draft-beer selection and enjoy some loaded nachos as the committee explains its findings from the past 11 months of investigation.

Robert A. Taft Memorial and Carillon

New Jersey Ave., NW

Organizations in the Not Above the Law coalition are hosting an outdoor watch party on a big screen at the Taft Memorial. The showing will be complete with free vegan and vegetarian food, drinks, and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. There will also be special guests giving commentary on the hearing during the event.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Head to the Capitol Hill bar to watch the first hearing live during Union Pub’s pitcher night, when beer pitchers start at $15.

Johnny Pistola’s

2333 18th St., NW

Watch the January 6 Committee take the screen at this Adams Morgan bar. The taqueria’s menu includes more than seven different types of margaritas.