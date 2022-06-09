Food

Takoda Navy Yard Opens with a Rooftop Beer Garden and Bottomless Brunch

The American tavern and garden bar debuts Thursday near Nationals Park.

Takoda Restaurant & Beer Garden opens near Nationals Park. Photography by Daniel Swartz

Takoda Restaurant & Beer Garden‘s Navy Yard location—a larger spinoff of the Shaw original—opens today. The two-story spot from Better Hospitality Group boasts a rooftop garden bar that’s both open-air and partially enclosed, and primed for over 200 patrons. There’s also an American restaurant for dinner and weekend bottomless brunch.

A crowd-pleasing menu features burgers, sandwiches, and sliders. Photograph by Daniel Swartz

The spot plans to cater to ballpark fans through the summer and fall, and anyone looking for crowd-pleasing tavern fare and daily happy hour year-round. BHG executive chef Julio Estrada is behind the menu of burgers, sliders, salads, and boneless wings. Weekends  bring bottomless brunch (three courses plus endless mimosas go for $53).

Drinks come in many forms: there are pitchers of beer, cocktails on tap, frosé, fruity rum shooters, and more. Many are discounted in the $6 to $9 range during happy hour, which runs daily from 4 to 6 PM.

Takoda joins several sibling bar/restaurants around DC, including the new Boardwalk Bar & Arcade at the Wharf, and Cortez in Shaw. A casual wine bar and rosé garden, Easy Company, is opening later this summer.

Takoda Navy Yard. 1299 First St., SE.

