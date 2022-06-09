Takoda Navy Yard Opens with a Rooftop Beer Garden and Bottomless Brunch

Takoda Restaurant & Beer Garden‘s Navy Yard location—a larger spinoff of the Shaw original—opens today. The two-story spot from Better Hospitality Group boasts a rooftop garden bar that’s both open-air and partially enclosed, and primed for over 200 patrons. There’s also an American restaurant for dinner and weekend bottomless brunch.

The spot plans to cater to ballpark fans through the summer and fall, and anyone looking for crowd-pleasing tavern fare and daily happy hour year-round. BHG executive chef Julio Estrada is behind the menu of burgers, sliders, salads, and boneless wings. Weekends bring bottomless brunch (three courses plus endless mimosas go for $53).

Drinks come in many forms: there are pitchers of beer, cocktails on tap, frosé, fruity rum shooters, and more. Many are discounted in the $6 to $9 range during happy hour, which runs daily from 4 to 6 PM.

Takoda joins several sibling bar/restaurants around DC, including the new Boardwalk Bar & Arcade at the Wharf, and Cortez in Shaw. A casual wine bar and rosé garden, Easy Company, is opening later this summer.

Takoda Navy Yard. 1299 First St., SE.

