MAPPED: Planning Ahead for DC Road Closures This Saturday

This Saturday will be a true celebration of the First Amendment in DC—and also a traffic nightmare. The Pride Parade and Block Party, the return of March For Our Lives, and the 2022 Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K, and Fun Run will all land on the same day.

Here’s a list of transit alternatives and road closures to help you prepare for the weekend.

Themed Transit Alternatives To Driving

Capital Bikeshare is always an option for those who are willing and able, and you may even be lucky enough to snag a pride-flag-themed bike.

Despite Uber and Lyft changing their live car icons to mobile rainbow flags, the ride share services don’t seem to be currently running any Pride-related promotions as they’ve done in the past. Still, ride shares will help you avoid parking.

Metro and Metrobus will be running as normally scheduled, but be sure to check Metro’s website for station closures and status updates.

Pride Festivities

The Washington Blade reported nearly half a million people are expected to be in DC for this year’s Pride celebration alone.

The Block Party is from 12 PM until 10 PM on 17th Street, Northwest between P Street and Church Street. Visitors can find the parade route here, or marked in orange above, starting at 14th and T streets, and ending at 21st and P streets. The parade kicks off at 3pm and goes until 7pm.

A full list of Pride-related road closures on Saturday can be found here. Additional road closures for Pride events on Sunday can be found here.

March For Our Lives

The March for Our Lives protest is slated to begin at 12 PM at the Washington Monument and last until 2 PM. The Washington Post reported an expected turnout of upward of 50,000, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service. Though an official march route has not been announced and MPD has yet to announce road closures, they are still possible.

2022 Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K, and Fun Run



The run will mostly affect the Georgetown Waterfront, K Street, Virginia Avenue, and E Street. Find the full list of run-related road closures here.