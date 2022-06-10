It’s DC Pride Weekend! Here’s What You Need to Know.

It’s DC Pride weekend! The Pride Parade and Capital Pride Block Party are back, and organizers are expecting a record turnout this year. Here’s what you need to know to celebrate.

When: Saturday, June 11, 12 PM to 10 PM

Where: Between P and Q streets, along 17th Street, NW

What to Expect: Lots of music, food, and fun to get you amped up for the parade. The Capital Pride Block Party starts at 12 PM, and will feature local DJs spinning until 3 PM (when the parade starts). There will be more entertainment, hosted by JR’s and Citrine, until 8 PM. Several food vendors will be on hand, plus two beverage gardens (must be 21+ to enter) where you can post up for a great view of the parade.

When: Saturday, June 11, 3 PM to 7:30 PM

Where: Kick off on 14th Street, just south of T Street. Parade path through Logan and Dupont Circle neighborhoods.

What to Expect: A whole lot of people! The parade route has changed from previous years and will now begin where it used to end. The event starts at 14th and T Streets, and the route will snake south on 14th Street to Rhode Island Avenue, where it will turn right and head towards Massachusetts Avenue. There will be two announcement stands at the event—one at the start of the route on 14th Street, just south of T, and another on the south side of Dupont Circle. A dedicated accessibility zone will be located in front of the first announcement stand. There will be a family-fun area at Stead Park (1625 P St., NW) with lots of activities for children and an exclusive family viewing area at the corner of 17th and P Streets.

It’s forecasted to rain on Saturday, so make sure to bring a poncho or umbrella. For more ways to celebrate, check out our Pride Month roundup here.