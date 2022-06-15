A DC Summer Sandwich Smackdown Is Happening at Baker’s Daughter

Two things that chefs (and the people who write about them) love: a mean sandwich and friendly competition. Welcome to The Sammie Standoff, a month-long sandwich smackdown starting today at Baker’s Daughter cafe locations in Ivy City and downtown DC’s Eaton Hotel.

Each month, Michelin-starred chef/owner Matt Baker (Gravitas, Michele’s) will host a bread-y battle between two food media personalities. Up first: The Notorious BLT, an ultra-summery sandwich designed by Washingtonian food editor Anna Spiegel (a.k.a. me). So, here’s my shameless plug: I crave BLTs year-round, but especially in June when sweet local tomatoes come into season. There’s of course a little twist: chef Matt and I marinated fat slices of heirloom tomato in a touch of vinegar, olive oil, and herbs to amp up their tomato-y goodness, and then stacked them on griddled sourdough with applewood-smoked bacon, crunchy Bibb lettuce, and a healthy slather of homemade espelette pepper aioli. The BLT is available for $10, or add a runny egg at any hour—it’s available for breakfast and brunch—for $12.

New Eater DC editor and longtime writer Tierney Plumb is bringing the meaty competition with The Summer Tierkey, a smoked turkey and salami melt on toasted ciabatta with herb aioli, provolone piccante, tomatoes, and pickled slaw (also $10).

The sandwich smackdown runs through Friday, July 15, and both creations are available for pickup—call or pre-order online—as well as dine-in. Total numbers sold will clinch the win, but sandwich fans can vote via social media by tagging @BakersDaughter with the hashtag #SammieStandoff for a chance to win free giveaways. May the best sandwich (ahem, mine) win!

