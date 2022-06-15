Food

A DC Summer Sandwich Smackdown Is Happening at Baker’s Daughter

Washingtonian's summer BLT takes on Eater DC's turkey-salami melt through July 15.

Chef Matt Baker (right) launched the Sammie Standoff at Baker's Daughter with Washingtonian food editor Anna Spiegel. Photography by LeadingDC

Two things that chefs (and the people who write about them) love: a mean sandwich and friendly competition. Welcome to The Sammie Standoff, a month-long sandwich smackdown starting today at Baker’s Daughter cafe locations in Ivy City and downtown DC’s Eaton Hotel. 

Each month, Michelin-starred chef/owner Matt Baker (Gravitas, Michele’s) will host a bread-y battle between two food media personalities. Up first: The Notorious BLT, an ultra-summery sandwich designed by Washingtonian food editor Anna Spiegel (a.k.a. me).  So, here’s my shameless plug: I crave BLTs year-round, but especially in June when sweet local tomatoes come into season. There’s of course a little twist: chef Matt and I marinated fat slices of heirloom tomato in a touch of vinegar, olive oil, and herbs to amp up their tomato-y goodness, and then stacked them on griddled sourdough with applewood-smoked bacon, crunchy Bibb lettuce, and a healthy slather of homemade espelette pepper aioli. The BLT is available for $10, or add a runny egg at any hour—it’s available for breakfast and brunch—for $12. 

The Notorious BLT with marinated tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, and spicy aioli. Photograph by LeadingDC

New Eater DC editor and longtime writer Tierney Plumb is bringing the meaty competition with The Summer Tierkey, a smoked turkey and salami melt on toasted ciabatta with herb aioli, provolone piccante, tomatoes, and pickled slaw (also $10). 

Eater DC’s salami-turkey melt. Photograph by Leading DC.

The sandwich smackdown runs through Friday, July 15, and both creations are available for pickup—call or pre-order online—as well as dine-in. Total numbers sold will clinch the win, but sandwich fans can vote via social media by tagging @BakersDaughter with the hashtag #SammieStandoff for a chance to win free giveaways. May the best sandwich (ahem, mine) win! 

