  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #17 – Gravitas

Written by | Published on

About

With a new Michelin star on his résumé, chef Matt Baker puts on one of the city’s more vibrant tasting-menu experiences from his warehouse-chic Ivy City restaurant. It’s comparatively generous, too, with five courses starting at $98. We feasted on inventive plates such as tuna sashimi with black-vinegar aïoli; lobster poached in curry-carrot butter; and adobo-marinated duck with charred pineapple. (For dessert: Turkish breakfast.) A pricier chef’s counter leans more heavily on luxury ingredients. We’d instead splurge on pre-dinner cocktails in the atmospheric rooftop observatory bar. Very expensive.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day