Best of Summer: 8 Cool Ways to Cool Down Indoors



About Best of Summer 2022 To help you make the most of this time of year, this Best Of Washington guide highlights our 101 favorite things to do here in the summer.



See the Yayoi Kusama Exhibit

Five years after the viral acclaim of “Infinity Mirrors,” the Hirshhorn Museum’s latest playful and immersive Kusama exhibit, “One With Eternity,” is on display through November.

Learn a New DIY Craft

Shop Made in DC and Shop Made in Virginia each have a calendar of classes for summer, including a crafts-and-cocktail series, plus DIY sessions ranging from making earrings to piping buttercream flowers on cakes. Classes cost $20 to $100.

Check Out a New Musical

In July, Six, about Henry VIII’s wives, comes to the National Theatre, and American Prophet, about Frederick Douglass, premieres at Arena Stage.

Spend Time With King Tut

First there was van Gogh. Now the latest full-immersion exhibit is “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” coming to the National Geographic Society in June.

Get Unlimited Manis and Pedis

The area’s newest nail salon, GlossLab, opened in Bethesda in April with a membership model that offers—among other subscriptions—unlimited manicures and pedicures for one monthly fee. Locations in Georgetown, Dupont Circle, and Union Market are on the way.

Bowl in Tysons Galleria

There’s now home-goods shopping—think Arhaus, Crate & Barrel, and RH (formerly Restoration Hardware)—plus bowling and arcade games at Bowlero in the space that once housed Macy’s. Also slated to arrive this summer: a dinner-and-a-movie theater, CMX CinéBistro.

Enjoy an Indoor “Block Party”

In addition to its own immersive show, “Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition,” the National Building Museum is hosting its annual Summer Block Party in the grand atrium—this year, a Bard-inspired experience. “Shakespeare’s Playhouse,” presented in partnership with Folger Shakespeare Library, will present daily programs that explore the playwright’s world, plus nightly productions of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Play Indoor Mini-Golf

Swingers, in Dupont Circle, features two nine-hole courses to enjoy along with cocktails, food, and DJs, for a more grown-up (21 and older only) take on miniature golf. Walk-up tickets are limited, so book online to ensure a spot.

This article appears in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Photograph courtesy of Shop Made in Virginia.

Photograph courtesy of National Theatre.

Photograph courtesy of Beyond King Tut.

Photograph courtesy of Glosslab.

Photograph courtesy of Tysons Galleria.

Photograph by Alex Erkiletian, National Building Museum.

Photograph courtesy of Swingers.