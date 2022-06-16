No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute things to do.
- It’s Juneteenth! Celebrate by heading to the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Festival (Sat, free, Waldorf), where you can listen to live music including African cultural drumming, and compete in a poetry contest. Or try the Juneteenth menu at the Sisterhood Supper (Sat, free but registration required, Waldorf). Continue the fun the next day at block parties on Black Lives Matter Plaza (Sun, free, Downtown) or in Anacostia (Sun, free, Anacostia).
- Support Black businesses. Head to the Black Business Expo (Sat, free, indoors, Silver Spring), or a pop-up shop at the Anacostia Arts Center (Sun, free, outdoors, Anacostia), or Afro Soca Love’s Black-Owned Marketplace (Sat, $5+, indoors, Brentwood).
- Celebrate dads. Sunday is also Father’s Day! See the movie Fatherhood at the “Films at the Stone” summer film series (Thurs, free, National Mall) or head to Framing Fatherhood, a new photojournalism exhibit (opens Sun, free, Downtown).
- Expand your mind. Spend the weekend learning something new with Juneteenth exhibits at the African Art Museum (Thurs, free, African Art Museum), the Museum of the American Indian (opens Wed, free, virtual), and the National Archives (Sat-Mon, free, Downtown). A new exhibit on human migration also opens at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library this weekend (opens Sat, free, Penn Quarter), and the library has more displays about protests, homelessness, and local activists up this summer (free, Penn Quarter).
- Head to a show. Don’t miss the world premiere of “Messiah the Musical in Concert” (Fri-Sun, $10, Foggy Bottom). Or if you’re looking more for R&B and blues, head to the Columbia Pike Blues Festival (Sat, free, Arlington) or the R&B Juneteenth Bar Crawl (Sat, $10+, Cardozo).
- See a movie. Kick off the Wharf’s Sunset Cinema Series with Black Panther (Thurs, free, The Wharf) or see Bill and Ted Face the Music (Thurs, free, Farragut Square), Encanto (Fri, free, Columbia), Space Jam (Fri, free, Rosslyn), or Mamma Mia! (Thurs, free, Mosaic District).
- Get outside. Spend some time with your family at Anacostia Riverkeeper’s Friday Night Fishing (Fri, free, Navy Yard) or give back at the National Harbor River Clean Up (Sat, National Harbor).
- Shop local. Farmers’ markets will be happening all summer at Mosaic (Thurs/Sun, Mosaic District), Dupont Circle (Sun, Dupont Circle), 14&U (Sat, Adams Morgan), the Mall (Fri, National Mall), and Bloomingdale (Sun, Bloomingdale).