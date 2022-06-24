Roe v. Wade Was Overturned. These Protests Are Happening Around DC.

On Friday, the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion. Advocates have been bracing for the decision since Politico published a draft opinion in May, which means many protests have been in the works for weeks. Here are some of the demonstrations happening in DC and the surrounding areas.

Friday, June 24

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC will pass out shirts and signs at 3:30 pm at John Marshall Park ahead of the planned Bans Off Washington DC rally, which will take place on the US Capitol Grounds at 5 pm today with Women’s March, MoveOn, and UltraViolet. More information here.

Black abolitionist group Harriet’s Wildest Dreams is rallying today at 5 pm at the Supreme Court and will be joined by Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America, Shut Down DC, and several other organizations. More information can be found here.

The Party for Socialism and Liberalism will gather at 6 pm today at the Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia will hold a Bans Off Fairfax vigil today at 7 pm in front of Fairfax County Courthouse and a Bans Off Alexandria rally today at 7 pm in front of Albert V. Bryan US Courthouse. More information can be found here.

Sunday, June 26th

REPRO Rising Virginia and Hampton Roads Reproductive Justice will hold a Virginia Reproductive Equity Alliance Speak Out Rally at Lafayette Park at 11 am. You can RSVP here.

July 4th

At noon, Shout Your Abortion is asking people to show up to the Supreme Court in red, white, and blue. The group will set up a pop-up lemonade and abortion pills stand in collaboration with AidAccess, an abortion pill mail service. More information here.

