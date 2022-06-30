10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Discover a new appreciation for salads at a Salads Are Never Boring cooking demo with chef and writer Stephanie Eyocko. The class will teach you how to create a balance of flavors in a salad. You will learn how to prepare Swiss chard and the best ways to wash, dry, and store greens. The event is at Common Good City Farm (300 V St., NW) on Thursday, June 30 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM; tickets can be purchased here.

Renowned Virginia chef Jonathan Krinn is cooking up a four-course dinner at wineLAIR (1120 22nd St., NW). The members-only wine club is opening its doors to the public on Thursday, June 30 at 6:30 PM for the meal, which features lime-pickled cured arctic char, Maine- lobster soup, spice-roasted cauliflower, and peach/brioche pudding. Tickets are $165 and can be purchased here.

Sample up to six different types of wine at Natty Wine’s Venetian Wine Showcase at Primrose (3000 12th St., NE). On Thursday, June 30 at 5 PM, the Brookland French restaurant will showcase whites, reds, and rosés from Veneto alongside Venetian tapas prepared by Primrose’s chef. No tickets are required for the event.

On Friday, July 1, head to Georgetown for Pinstripes’ (1064 Wisconsin Ave., NW) for an all-you-can-eat-and-drink summer barbecue on the patio. On the menu: pesto chicken, baby back ribs, Brussels sprouts, beers from Heavy Seas Brewing Company, and more. The event costs $45, and you can purchase tickets here.

Learn about the Georgetown culinary scene on a Foodie Tour and Neighborhood Walk. You’ll eat your way through Georgetown, and pick up some history along the way. Tours are offered Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3 at 1 PM each day. Tickets are $79; get them here.

Celebrate FRESHFARM’s 25th anniversary at the Dupont Circle Sunday Market (1600 20th St., NW). On Sunday, July 3 from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM, the DC non-profit that hosts some of the area’s most well-known farmers markets will feature a ceremonial bell ringing, free photo booth, cooking demo, live music, and more. The event is free to attend with commemorative products and market items available for purchase during the event.

Top Chef winner Mei Lin is heading to Navy Yard cafe Yellow (1346 Fourth St., SE) for a one day pop-up on Sunday, July 3. Lin will serve Szechuan hot-chicken sandwiches and milk tea starting at 11 AM.

Dig into an All-American Backyard BBQ without putting in any of the work. Georgetown’s 1310 Kitchen & Bar (1310 Wisconsin Ave., NW) is offering pulled barbecue chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, grilled-corn salad, and strawberry shortcake for pickup on Monday, July 4. The package is $28 per person, and you can place your order here.

On Monday, July 4, head to a hotel or restaurant rooftop to take in spectacular views of the National Mall firework display. Whether you want a traditional cookout, a three-course Italian feast, or a live marching band, these rooftop parties have you covered.

Celebrate Frida Kahlo’s 115th birthday with a virtual happy hour hosted by the National Museum of Women in the Arts. On Tuesday, July 5 at 5:30 PM, toast to the Mexican painter as you learn about her life, and craft a specialty cocktail in Kahlo’s honor. The event is free; you have to register here.