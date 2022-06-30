The Women’s March is Planning a Massive Abortion Rights Protest in DC Next Weekend

The Women’s March will hold a DC protest on Saturday, July 9 in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday. There’s not a lot of info from the organizers so far, but according to a permit filed with the National Park Service, the event is expected last from 11 AM to 5 PM, draw 10,000 participants, and touch several locations across the city, including the National Mall, Freedom Plaza, the Martin Luther King and Lincoln Memorials, and Lafayette Park.

The Court’s decision to strike down the landmark case, which guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion, sparked protests in the District and across the country last weekend. Members of the Women’s March, which is officially calling for a “Summer of Rage,” also dropped a banner that read “BIDEN PROTECT ABORTION” from a downtown DC crane after the court announced the ruling. “We will not be silent. We will not be ignored. And we will not let politicians play games with our lives and our futures,” the organization’s website says.

The Women’s March helped organize the “Bans Off Our Bodies” Day of Action for Abortion Rights in May, which drew thousands. It also brought approximately 470,000 protesters to DC in 2017 (and rallied millions nationwide) for a demonstration on the day after Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration and has led several other demonstrations to demand equal access to abortions and rights for women.

We’ll keep this post updated as more information becomes available.