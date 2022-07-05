5032 Fulton St NW, Washington, DC 20016

GRAND Nantucket style home with cedar exterior siding, the best choice for beauty, durability and design! Rare find in Washington DC on a large and lush 1/2 acre lot! This home was completely renovated from top to bottom in 2015. This better than new home offers over 7000 finished square feet on 4 levels. Showcasing six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths. A chef’s dream gourmet kitchen is certainly the “heart of the home” and opens to the family gathering room with custom built-ins and a comfy fireplace with doors out to the large trex & wrought iron deck with pergola for additional outdoor dining and seating area for relaxing. Walk out to a covered patio where the three decks have amazing views of the lush grounds and be prepared to be amazed at the level of details and master cheffery in the outdoor cooking area. Pizza oven shipped from Sicily, Italy! Entertain both inside and out!! Don’t miss the beautiful koi pond or the enclosed vegetable garden as you make your way down the custom stone walk-way to the lower garden large enough for a tennis court. Click for more.