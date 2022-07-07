10 New Summer Happy Hours to Try Around DC

For day drinking (and snacking): The Majestic

911 King St., Alexandria

If you’re looking to imbibe early, this all-day happy hour in Old Town starts at 11:30 AM. The Majestic’s generous new specials menu includes $7 cocktails, $6 wines, $4 spirits, and $7 burger sliders and other food options—all available in the dining room, bar, and outdoor patio (times vary). When: Monday through Friday, 11:30 AM to 5 PM (dining room and patio); 11:30 AM to 7 PM at the bar.

For early drinks downtown: Unconventional Diner

1207 Ninth St., NW

Drink deals (available at the bar) start weekdays at 3:30 PM at the modern Shaw diner. Beers and wines go for $6, highballs are $8, and you can hop on the Dirty Shirley cocktail trend for $10. Hungry? Try discounted snacks like $7 cornbread muffins with habanero butter, $10 crab fritters, or the famous chicken pot pie poppers ($7). When: Monday through Friday, 3:30 to 6:30 PM.

For weekend drinks downtown: Michele’s

1201 K St., NW

Chef Matt Baker’s French-American brasserie in the Eaton Hotel makes for a nice work happy hour or weekend date spot—and with $10 wines and cocktails most days, you can do both. Try a mezcal-ginger spritz or fruity Flower Power with local limoncello and rhubarb vermouth. Look for food specials, too, like a fried chicken sandwich. When: Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 6:30 PM, Saturday and Sunday, 3 to 6:30 PM.

For fine-wine drinkers: Queen’s English

3410 11th St., NW

If your vibe is more orange wine than orange crushes, Natty Wine Hour at this modern Hong Kong restaurant in Columbia Heights is a must. Guests can explore bottles of natural wine and cider for $45—white, red, rose, bubbles, and yes, orange. And while it’s not a happy hour, per se, dine-in customers get a free pour on Wednesdays from whatever special bottle sommelier/co-owner Sarah Thompson has uncorked. When: Daily, 5 to 7 PM.

For fast foodies: the Red Hen

1822 First St., NW

Chef Mike Friedman’s Bloomingdale restaurant now offers Italian aperitivo hour—though you’ll have to get there quick, because it’s literally one hour. The payoff: $8 spritzes, $7 Italian wines, and snacks like marinated Castelvetrano olives & salami ($5) or whipped-salt-cod crostini with espelette honey ($8). When: Monday through Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 PM.

For pizza lovers: Caruso’s Grocery

914 14th St., SE

Chef Matt Adler is playing with pizza at his Capitol Hill red sauce joint, offering garlic bread pizzas at the bar. The throwback, French bread-inspired pies come with toppings like pepperoni, homemade marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan ($10). Wash them down with discount rose sangria with strawberry and basil. When: Daily, 5 to 6:30 at the bar.

For Coke lovers: Compliments Only

2029 P St., NW

The brand new Dupont Circle sub shop is offering a sweet deal: $1 Coke or Diet Coke happy hour from 2 to 3 PM daily. We recommend matching it with an Italian meatball-vodka sauce sub for an extra kick.

For boat lovers: Hello Betty

940 Rose Ave., North Bethesda

This California transplant’s new outdoor “boat bar”—it’s actually a revamped vessel—is the place to channel beach vibes at Pike & Rose. Come for half-off specialty cocktails, beer, and wine, and then linger over discount eats like $8 cheeseburgers and grilled oysters or $7 fish tacos.

For dog lovers: Bark Social

935 Prose St., North Bethesda

Happy hour is for the dogs—and humans—at this Pike & Rose social club. The latter can enjoy 50 percent off cocktails from 8 PM to close, while pups can run free in the monitored and gated park, then cool off with a pupsicle.

For vacation vibes: Hook Hall Safari

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

The indoor/outdoor Park View venue has taken on a safari theme for summer, complete with tents, greenery, and faux wildlife. Party animals can grab cheap drinks during happy hour, including $5 wines and mixed drinks, $4 house beer, and $20 “mystery buckets.” A pop-up Federalist Pig barbecue stand provides sustenance. When: Wednesday through Friday, 3 to 6 PM.

