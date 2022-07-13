News & Politics

Dramatic Photos and Videos Show Power of Tuesday’s Severe Weather

Lightning and an orange sunset were stunning, but many in area are still without power.

Lightning crackles through a purple and orange sky on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Photograph by David Andrews

Lightning, rainbows and a bright orange apocalyptic sunset looked like a scene out of Ghostbusters as severe weather hit the DC area Tuesday evening.

A plane descends towards DCA in a dramatic orange sky at sunset. Photograph by David Andrews
Lightning crackles through the clouds Tuesday evening. Photograph by David Andrews
The dark purple sky gave way to an ominous orange sky at sunset. Photograph by David Andrews.

An EarthCam timelapse captured the enormous shelf cloud as it approached the Mall from the west. Others captured the lightning crackling across the sky in every direction and the massive, orange-dominated rainbow.

Downed trees and power lines made for an equally as dangerous aftermath with some cars catching on fire.

In College Park, a house split off its foundation. A man was inside and was taken to the hospital, and the man’s roommates told reporters they think he’s going to be okay.

 

Thousands in College Park are still without power and Pepco estimates that power will be restored by late Thursday, July 14, in some areas. All City of College Park and University of Maryland facilities are closed Wednesday as public works crews continue to work clearing the roads.

The City of College Park is asking people to report any suspected gas leaks to 9-1-1 and to report any downed wires to Pepco: (877) 737-2662.

