Dramatic Photos and Videos Show Power of Tuesday’s Severe Weather

Lightning, rainbows and a bright orange apocalyptic sunset looked like a scene out of Ghostbusters as severe weather hit the DC area Tuesday evening.

An EarthCam timelapse captured the enormous shelf cloud as it approached the Mall from the west. Others captured the lightning crackling across the sky in every direction and the massive, orange-dominated rainbow.

This is how it’s been all evening in Washington cc @capitalweather @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/Pj84epIANH — Rhina Guidos (@CNS_Rhina) July 13, 2022

Rainbow and lightning over Downtown Silver Spring at 8:32pm @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/Cl5tgKlgt1 — Mike Lee (@curiouslee) July 13, 2022

Downed trees and power lines made for an equally as dangerous aftermath with some cars catching on fire.

In College Park, a house split off its foundation. A man was inside and was taken to the hospital, and the man’s roommates told reporters they think he’s going to be okay.

This is absolutely unreal, it appears the storm split this home in two in College Park. I talked to two University of Maryland students who live here, they say their roommate was taken to the hospital but they think he’s going to be OK. He was inside and they were not. pic.twitter.com/deOVYNWS8x — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) July 13, 2022

Thousands in College Park are still without power and Pepco estimates that power will be restored by late Thursday, July 14, in some areas. All City of College Park and University of Maryland facilities are closed Wednesday as public works crews continue to work clearing the roads.

The City of College Park is asking people to report any suspected gas leaks to 9-1-1 and to report any downed wires to Pepco: (877) 737-2662.