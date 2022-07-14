A NYC-Based Vet Clinic Startup Is Coming to DC

Bond Vet, a New York City-based veterinary clinic, is opening its first location in the DC area on Friday, July 15. The Capitol Hill debut will be followed by an Arlington opening on July 20th, plus Bethesda and Logan Circle locations coming later this year.

The startup, which launched in NYC in 2019, specializes in urgent care—a midpoint between regular veterinary visits and emergency care. Bond Vet, which now has 11 locations, says it can help with pets that experience minor bite wounds, fleas and ticks, issues with urination, changes in behavior, rashes, vomiting or diarrhea, and other common medical issues that don’t necessarily warrant an ER visit.

“Essentially, urgent care for pets is whenever you think to yourself, ‘I think something’s wrong — a vet should take a look at this ASAP,'” says the Bond Vet website. “Most vets can’t accommodate same-day appointments or walk-ins, but we’re always available.”

The clinics also provide annual wellness exams, vaccinations, surgeries, and dental work. Vets from the clinic are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year—including by phone to provide guidance, and also through video-based tele-health visits with licensed veterinarians.

DC’s first Capitol Hill clinic is open from 10 AM to 8 PM everyday, including holidays. Appointments are available starting opening day tomorrow and next week in Arlington.