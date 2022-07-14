DC Residents Can Now Pre-Register for Monkeypox Vaccine

Around 3,000 monkeypox vaccination appointments became available on Thursday morning after DC Health announced this week that all District residents can now pre-register.

DC’s monkeypox case count is now at 86 infections—the fourth highest in the nation behind California, New York, and Illinois, according to the CDC. District cases are on the rise, so here’s what you need to know about the vaccine:

Who’s eligible for the vaccination?

In order to get the vaccine right now, you must be a DC resident who is 18 or older and fit one of these criteria:

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender)

Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)

If I’m not eligible, should I still register?

Yes, you are still encouraged to register.

As appointments become available, residents who have pre-registered will receive email invitations to make vaccination appointments. Those who do not receive an invitation during this first week will stay in the system until appointments become available. The same goes for those who are not currently eligible—they’ll be notified about available appointments if eligibility expands.

How do I register?

Visit the DC Health monkeypox page to pre-register for the vaccine. After you have registered, make sure to be on the lookout for an email invitation as you will have 48 hours to claim your appointment.

When you arrive at your vaccination appointment, make sure to have your confirmation of appointment and proof of residency on you.

How much does the vaccine cost?

It’s free.

Visit PreventMonkeypox.dc.gov for the latest information on the virus.