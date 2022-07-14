The Scoop: National Ice Cream Day Specials Around DC

Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. Here’s where to get free ice cream, limited edition flavors, and cold treats that look like fried chicken.

Ice Cream Jubilee

1407 T St., NW; 301 Water St., SE; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Level C, Arlington

The speciality ice cream shop is celebrating National Ice Cream Day and its 8th anniversary on the same day, which means a whole lot of free ice cream! Members of their Loyalty Club can receive a free scoop of ice cream at any location all day on Sunday, and everyone else can head to the Yards Park location to receive a free scoop from noon to 1 PM.

Kilwins DC

1250 Half St., SE

Buy one scoop of ice cream and receive an additional scoop for free at the Navy Yard sweets shop—plus, you can add unlimited amounts of your favorite toppings for free. Follow Kilwin’s Instagram and like their Facebook to be eligible for the special.

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Ave., NW

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with…chicken? Petworth’s fried food hotspot is launching something fun: vanilla-bourbon burnt sugar ice cream that looks like poultry but tastes, thankfully, like ice cream. Be one of the first 50 people to find the Honeymoon Chicken ice cream cart in Petworth this Sunday and wish a “Happy National Ice Cream Day” to get one of the bars for free. (Not so subtle hint: follow their Instagram to find the cart).

Here’s the Scoop

2824 Georgia Ave., NW

The ice cream shop near Park View will be serving $4 small cake and sugar cones (excluding vegan flavors) and ice cream sandwiches for $1 off in honor of the holiday.

Insomnia Cookies

2318 18th St., NW; 3204 O St., NW

The late-night cookie spot created its own ice cream line that blends cookie and cream flavors.From Friday through Sunday, customers can head to either DC location to receive a free scoop of Insomnia’s new frozen dessert with any order (also available for delivery orders).

Dolcezza & Colada Shop

Multiple DC area locations

The local gelato chain and DC-based Cuban cafe are teaming up to release a limited edition flavor: Colada Pastelito, which combines Dolcezza’s cream cheese gelato and Colada Shop’s guava jam and flaky pastelito pastry. Try the collaboration flavor by the scoop at all Dolcezza locations, or in cookie sandwich form (known as the C x D Cookie Sandwich) at all Colada Shop locations. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the new flavor will be donated to Sister Song.

Dolci Gelati

​​1420 Eighth St., NW

The Shaw gelato shop will be offering free scoops from their new vegan gelato line (vegan vanilla bean or vegan strawberry) while supplies last.

Moorenko’s

8030 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring; Montgomery Mall, Bethesda; 740 C St., SE

This Sunday, all Moorenko’s locations are dishing up a deal on their local ice creams: buy two pre-packaged pints of the homemade ice cream and get a third one free.

Nicecream

2831 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Clarendon’s nitrogen ice cream store will be giving out free ice cream to the first 50 guests at the Arlington storefront (doors open at 11 AM). In honor of the holiday, they will also be doing in-store raffles and hosting a social media drawing where participants have the chance to win unlimited free ice cream all year long.

Foxtrot

Multiple DC area locations

The grab-and-go market chain is giving away a free pint of Foxtrot Ice Cream with every in-app purchase for the occasion. The Dupont Foxtrot location only (1601 Connecticut Ave., NW) will also be giving out free root beer floats throughout the day.