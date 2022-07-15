5 New Brunch Spots to Try Around DC This Weekend

Stellina Pizzeria Mt. Vernon

508 K St., NW

Owners Antonio Matarazzo and chef Matteo Venini opened their latest pizzeria in a historic Waffle Shop building, and they pay homage with a new menu of waffle-y treats. Diners can feast on breakfast-style guanciale (pork jowl) waffles with eggs, sausage, melty cheese, and bourbon-butter syrup; waffles in sandwich form with mortadella and stracciatella cheese; and bubble-tiramisu waffles for dessert. Good news: the specials are available during all dining hours, not just weekends.

Compliments Only

2029 P St., NW

The popular sub shop recently moved to a new home in Dupont Circle. While there aren’t brunch sandwiches, per se, we’ll argue that a ten-inch sub loaded with meatballs-and-vodka sauce or Italian cold cuts gives off strong weekend vibes—especially if you purchase a Picnic Kit ($15) that comes with a reusable blanket, cups, wet naps, and a frisbee to enjoy in nearby Dupont Circle or Rock Creek Park.

Ciel Social Club

601 K St., NW

One of DC’s newest rooftop lounges recently debuted a sky-high Sunday brunch with live music and a brunch buffet. Patrons can swing between an omelette bar, carving station, and “grazing boards” loaded with cheese, charcuterie, quiches, and more ($55 per person). There’s also the option of bottomless mimosas with Campo Viejo Cava ($35 per person) or Veuve Clicquot ($75 per person). Brunch is served on Sundays only from noon to 4 PM.

Han Palace Woodley Park

2649 Connecticut Ave., NW

After opening two grand dim sum parlors in the suburbs—Rockville’s China Garden and Han Palace in Tysons—restaurateur Chris Zhu made her DC debut. The 70-seat Cantonese restaurant specializes in made-to-order dim sum dishes like soup dumplings, steamed shrimp rolls, pork buns, scallion pancakes, and chow fun noodles. There’s also a small patio for dim sum al fresco.

Il Piatto

900 Black Lives Matter Plaza, Northwest

Restaurateur Hakan Ilhan’s new Italian spot near the White House is the latest spot to spritz it up—groups can order DIY “spritz kits” that come with a bottle of prosecco, carafes of Aperol and soda, and fresh citrus. A wide-ranging menu includes pasta dishes and parmigianas alongside brunch items such as tiramisu French toast, prosciutto Benedicts, and Italian-style shakshuka.

