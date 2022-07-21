A perfect blend of classic features and modern amenities on a 10,000 sq ft lot with a heated pool and elevator.

The main level features large formal living and dining rooms, a cozy glass atrium, and a modern kitchen. The second level boasts 4 ample bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a fabulous wood-paneled library with a wood-burning fireplace. The third level consists of a 1000 sq ft luxe in-law suite/primary suite.

Basement gym, laundry room, art room, and wine storage. Private back yard, pool with auto cover, off-street parking for three cars.

Address: 4700 32nd St NW, Washington, DC 20008

5 BD | 4 BA | 2 HB | 6,260 SF | $3,275,000

Contact:

Erich Cabe

erich.cabe@compass.com

202-320-6469