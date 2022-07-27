Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Citi Open Tennis Tournament

The Citi Open Tennis Tournament—the District’s premier men’s and women’s professional tennis event—is returning to the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center (5220 16th St., NW) this Saturday. The competition, which features both men’s and women’s matches, will run through August 7.

While tennis champ Rafael Nadal won’t be making an appearance like last year, this season proves to be an interesting one with a debut appearance from tennis icon Venus Williams, delicious food vendors, and nightly meet-and-greets with players. Here’s what you need to know if you’re going:

Who are the players to watch?

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams will make her Citi Open debut this summer. She will play among other prolific athletes including four former World No. 1 players, seven Grand Slam champions, and two other Olympic gold medalists. Former World No. 1 Andy Murray and reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu will headline the event. Top American male player Taylor Fritz and 2019 Citi Open champion Nick Kyrgios will compete alongside five of the the top six American male players. In the WTA matches, No. 2 American female and reigning Citi Open champion Jessica Pegula will compete with five of the top 20 ranked women players in the world. DC native Frances Tiafoe and Arlington native Denis Kudla will also return to the court this year.

What is the schedule?

The qualifying matches for both the women’s and men’s tournaments are on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. The main draws for the competition will run from Monday, August 1 to Thursday, August 4. The remaining athletes will compete in the Quarterfinals on Friday, August 5, which is followed by the Semifinals on Saturday, August 6. Then, the event will wrap up on Sunday, August 7 with the ATP and WTA singles and doubles Finals. More information about the tournament schedule can be found here.

What’s the food and drink situation?

Superstar chef José Andrés’s Pepe Food Truck will serve up Spanish flauta sandwiches, while chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s Masseria will bring his signature Italian dishes, like arancini rice fritters and lasagna alla Norma with eggplant and tomato basil ricotta salata. Other vendors include Roaming Rooster, King Street Oyster Bar, Georgetown Cupcake, Ice Cream Jubilee, and Moët.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, single-session tickets for each session are still available through the event site for as low as $30. But don’t wait too long to snag tickets, because many sessions usually sell-out in advance. Hard-core tennis fans can also purchase tournament packages, which start at $495, to get tickets for all of the sessions and perks like better seats and complimentary parking.

What can I bring?

Small, clear bags and clutches/purses/fanny packs of a certain size are permitted. You can also bring a camera and an empty clear water bottle, but laptops and tripods are not allowed. If you need to store anything, there are lockers available for rental.

Will there be parking? How can I get there without a car?

Parking is first-come, first-serve, but drivers have plenty of options. There are spots in the two lots near the stadium (4850 Colorado Ave., NW and 5220 16th St., NW), as well as the GEICO headquarters and the old Lord + Taylor’s lot (4451 Jenifer St., NW).

For those that don’t want to take a car or rideshare, there will be a shuttle bus at the GEICO headquarters (5260 Western Ave., Chevy Chase) across from the Friendship Heights Metro station.

I can’t physically go to the tournament. Where else can I watch the matches?

The Tennis Channel will broadcast select men’s and women’s matches on TV and their website. You can also follow the channel on Twitter and Facebook for live coverage of the tournament. More information about the broadcast schedule will be announced this week.

