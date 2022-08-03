The 2019 Nationals: Where They Are Now and When You Can See Them

With Juan Soto’s departure to San Diego yesterday, there are only a handful of Nationals left who were on the 2019 World Series Championship team. Here’s a rundown of where they are now, and when you can (or can’t) see them in town as visiting players:

Active players on other MLB teams:

Juan Soto, Padres

The baseball gods have a reputation for having a sense of humor, and sometimes it’s a dark one. Just ten days after leaving the Nationals, Juan Soto will make his return to DC next weekend as the Nats host Soto’s Padres for a weekend series from Friday, August 12, through Sunday, August 14. (Nats fans will be able to see Soto on TV the following weekend as the Nats play in San Diego for four games from Thursday, August 18, through Sunday, August 21.)

Yan Gomes, Cubs

The catcher who caught the final strike of the 2019 World Series returns to Nats Park once Soto’s Padres leave town for three games Monday, August 15, through Wednesday, August 17.

Max Scherzer, Mets

Soto’s last home run as a National came off his former teammate Max Scherzer Monday night, and it was the final series Scherzer’s Mets will make to DC in 2022 (barring an improbable playoff push by the Nats). The Nationals visit the Mets for three games in September and again in October if you want to catch another Scherzer start on TV.

Trea Turner and Daniel Hudson, Dodgers

The reigning NL batting title champion, and the closer who recorded the last out of the 2019 World Series, respectfully, made their only regular-season trip to DC in 2022 back in May with the Dodgers. The Dodgers have the best record in the National League, so Hudson and Trea “TV” Turner will almost certainly be on your TV come October.

Anthony Rendon, Angels

Rendon has battled injuries and has missed the better part of the last two years since signing with the Angels in 2019. Still, the Nationals visited Anaheim and Rendon’s Angels in May. As an American League team, the Angels don’t automatically or regularly make trips to DC, but will likely play in DC next season. If Rendon is healthy, your best bet to catch a game with him would be to head to Baltimore, since they are guaranteed a home-and-away matchup against the American League Angels. That too will have to wait until 2023, as the Orioles already hosted the Angels in July.

Michael A. Taylor, Royals

Similar to the Angels, the Royals don’t visit DC regularly as an American League team. Fans will have to wait for the 2023 schedule to be released later this year.

Players Still With the Nationals

Patrick Corbin

Corbin was part of the dominant Nationals pitching down the stretch in 2019, but is not having the best season in 2022.

Victor Robles

Robles is still patrolling centerfield in DC and leads the team with 13 stolen bases.

Sean Doolittle

After leaving for Cincinnati and Seattle in 2021, Dooooo is back with the Nationals. He was the voice of the epic City Connect uniforms hype video, and reminded fans he’s still here after the Soto news yesterday.

Sean Doolittle on his message to fan: “I feel terrible for them … I can empathize with how they’re feeling.” Later adds: “I’m still here. I don’t know if that helps.” — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) August 2, 2022

Stephen Strasburg

Stephen Strasburg is still a Nat but has only pitched in eight games since winning the 2019 World Series MVP award. In 2020, he had season-ending surgery to address carpal tunnel neuritis in his throwing hand. In 2021, he again underwent season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. He came back and pitched one game earlier this year before going back on the injured list with a “stress reaction in his second and third rib.”

Players Who Retired

Ryan Zimmerman

Agent 11 became the first National to have their jersey retired earlier this year.

Brian Dozier

Retired before the 2021 season.

Adam Eaton

Never officially retired, but told reporters he preferred to “sail off into the sunset and not to be heard from again” after an injury-ridden 2021 season.

Gerardo Parra

The player that sparked Baby Shark pandemonium is back with the Nationals after retirement, but as an Assistant General Manager.

Howie Kendrick

Kendrick retired in December of 2020. His go-ahead grand slam in the 10th inning of the NLDS game 5 at Dodger Stadium helped send the Nationals to the National League Championship series, and his go-ahead home run in the 8th inning of game 7 of the World Series was the eventual game- and series-winning hit.

One year ago today… Howie Kendrick hit the CLANG! heard ‘round the world.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/U38UXHT3vf — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 30, 2020

Of course, Bryce Harper wasn’t on the 2019 championship team, but he’ll be back for the Nats’ final home stand of four games Friday, September 30, through Sunday, October 2, including a double-header on Saturday, October 1.