11 New Restaurants to Try for DC Summer Restaurant Week

DC Summer Restaurant Week makes its comeback on Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 21 with hundreds of DC-area restaurants on the roster—including some fun newcomers. Participating eateries will offer prix-fixe dinner menus ($40 to $55), as well as $25 brunch and lunch options. Unlike this winter’s promotion, many spots have moved away from offering takeout and delivery—though you’ll still find tons of places with outdoor seating.

Dolce Vita

1610 14th St., NW

Restauranteur Med Lahlou’s Mediterranean-fusion restaurant took over the former Ghibellina space in Logan Circle late last year. Diners can get a taste of the coast with small plates and entrees like gazpacho, crab-stuffed piquillo peppers, and lamb shank with potato and charred eggplant. RW details: Brunch ($25) and dinner ($40 and $55 menus available) for dine-in or outdoor seating, plus optional cocktail/wine pairing.

Donahue

1338 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Georgetown’s swanky speakeasy bar and lounge opened in the storied Smith Point space of April last year, but it’s brand new to Restaurant Week. For dinner, the upscale lounge offers options like steamed mussels and pan-seared ribeye. RW details: Dinner only ($55) for dine-in or outdoor seating, plus optional cocktail/wine pairing.

Dovetail

1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW

This chic, indoor/outdoor newcomer in Logan Circle’s Viceroy hotel is dishing up summer vibes, both in terms of ingredients (tomatoes and burrata) and menu descriptions (i.e. “Everybody Must Get Stoned,” an appetizer of fancy toast with charred stone fruits, mascarpone, and pancetta jam). Chef James Gee (formerly of I’m Eddie Cano) blends flavors from Italy, Spain, the American south, and beyond. RW details: Dinner only ($40 and $55 menus available) for dine-in, outdoor seating, takeout, and with optional cocktail/wine pairing.

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse

8606 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring

Maryland restauranteur and chef Jerry Hollinger recently opened this farm-to-table chophouse in Silver Spring. Details on the lunch and dinner Restaurant Week menus haven’t been posted yet, but you can expect a mix of chophouse classics and seafood options. RW details: Lunch ($25) and dinner ($55) for dine-in, takeout, and with optional cocktail/wine pairing.

La Collina

747 C St., SE

Restaurateur Hollis Silverman’s neighborhood Italian spot on Capitol Hill offers plentiful antipasti options, house-made pasta, and shareable entrees. This summer’s specials include salmon crudo, gemelli and pork ragù, and rotisserie chicken piccata. RW details: Dinner only ($40) for dine-in or outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.

Makers Union

1811 Library St., Reston

For its first Restaurant Week, the modern gastropub is serving up hearty comfort fare like crispy Brussel sprouts, chicken alfredo pasta with garlic bread, and Moroccan-style “Impossible” kebabs. RW details: Lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) for dine-in or outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.

Michele’s

1201 K St., NW

Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker’s French-American brasserie in downtown DC’s Eaton hotel nods to his roots in Texas and New Orleans. The three-course brunch and dinner menus offer American comfort fare like fried chicken biscuits, crawfish linguine, and peach cobbler with pear pineapple jam and pineapple chips. RW details: Brunch ($25) and dinner ($55) for dine-in and takeout, plus optional cocktail/wine pairing.

Rania

427 11th St., NW

Dinner at this ultra-luxe Indian restaurant (formerly the glitzy Punjab Grill) typically starts at $75 for three courses, so stopping by during Restaurant Week is a dining deal. The lineup includes homemade paneer, lamb saag, and chicken kofta. RW details: Lunch ($25) and dinner ($55) for dine-in, plus optional cocktail/wine pairing.

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Dr., Arlington

Arlington’s all-day cafe and restaurant from restaurateur Nick Freshman and consulting chef Tim Ma is serving up casual dishes and bistro classics like BLTs, steak frites, and brown sugar-bread pudding. RW details: Lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) for dine-in or outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.

The Henri

1301 Pennsylvania Ave.

Chef Frederik De Pue’s returned to the DC restaurant scene with this modern French-Belgian bistro in February. Guests can start with dishes like tomato carpaccio before moving on to entrees such as merguez sausage and pan-seared red snapper. RW details: Lunch ($25) and dinner ($55) for dine-in only.

Zoca Mexican Restaurant

319 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This brand new modern Mexican spot’s lunch and dinner Restaurant Week menus are filled with zesty dishes like barbacoa pork chimichangas, huevos rancheros, and tres leche cake for dessert. RW details: Lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) for dine-in or outdoor seating, take out, delivery, and with optional cocktail or wine pairing.

