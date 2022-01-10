12 New Destinations to Try for DC Winter Restaurant Week

Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week is back January 17-23, with tons of participants in the DC region serving $25 brunch and lunch menus, and prix-fixe dinners ($40 to $55). Due to rising Covid cases, the promotion is also highlighting family-style meals to-go for two or four diners, and many participants are offering takeout, delivery, and heated outdoor seating in addition to indoor dining. Here are newcomers to put on your dining radar.

Bar Chinois

455 I St., NW

Looking for a chic date night spot? Mt. Vernon Triangle’s new French cocktail bar-meets-dim sum parlor should do the trick. Barwoman Margaux Donati is behind the cocktails tinged with Gallic spirits (RW menus include an optional pairing), while Lucky Danger chef Tim Ma’s menu dabbles in creative dumplings, bao buns, and crispy Singaporean fish. RW details: Brunch and dinner ($40 and $55 menus) available for dine-in, heated outdoor seating, and takeout/delivery.

Bistro Du Jour

99 District Sq., SW

The breezy all-day French cafe at the Wharf from Knead Hospitality (Mi Vida, Succotash) hits all the classics—French onion soup, steak frites—plus an approachable lineup of French wines. RW details: Lunch and dinner ($25 and $40 menus) available for dine-in or takeout.

Dauphine’s

1100 15th St., NW

Swanky seafood and other New Orleans delicacies shine at this Big Easy newcomer in downtown DC from the Salt Line team (some of our regular-menu favorites: creamy oyster pasta and gumbo). Sazeracs are worth the extra splurge. RW details: Dinner only ($40 and $55 menus) for dine-in or heated outdoor seating.

Destino

1280 4th St., NE

The newly revamped modern Mexican spot at La Cosecha (formerly Las Gemelas Cocina) is a transportive destination for ceviches, braised beef-stuffed tamales, and winter vegetable enchiladas. Margaritas, too—but don’t miss creative sips like Mezcal negronis. RW details: Lunch, brunch ($25) and dinner ($40) dine-in or heated outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.

El Secreto de Rosita

1624 U St., NW

The U Street Corridor’s stylish new Peruvian lounge and restaurant is a fun place for pisco cocktails, generous ceviches, and classics like lomo saltado—good for a date or a group. RW details: Dinner only ($40 and $55 menus available) for dine-in, heated outdoor seating, and takeout.

Immigrant Food+

925 13th St., NW

Chef Enrique Limardo’s globetrotting venture in the Planet Word museum expands on the fast-casual Immigrant Food concept. Lunch brings a similar menu of eclectic bowls, while dinner goes more upscale with dim sum and both large and small share plates. RW details: Lunch ($25) and dinner ($40 and $55 menus available) for dine-in, takeout, and with optional cocktail/wine pairing.

Pennyroyal Station

3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier, MD

Chef Jesse Miller’s creative comfort food destination in Mt. Rainier opened in November last year, but this will be the first official Restaurant Week promo for the cozy American dining room. Look for treats like crab deviled eggs, smoky brisket Mac n’ cheese, and vegan pot pie. RW details: Lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) for dine-in, heated outdoor seating, takeout, and with optional cocktail/wine pairing.

Ruthie’s All-Day

3411 Fifth St. South, Arlington

The all-day Arlington hangout is as tasty for a casual lunch as it is for a meat-and-three platter from the wood-fired barbecue come dinner. It’s family-friendly, too. If you see the brisket on the RW menu, say yes. RW details: Lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) for dine-in, heated outdoor seating, takeout, and with optional cocktail/wine pairing.

Shaleafa’s Kitchen

2610 Georgia Ave., NW

The health-minded spot in Shaw—which isn’t currently operating for dine-in—gets creative with dishes like grilled Thai salmon or “jeryaki” chicken over fried rice in a pineapple bowl (yes, an actual pineapple). RW details: Brunch, lunch ($25) and dinner ($40 and $55) for takeout and delivery only.

Spanish Diner

7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

José Andrés pays homage to American and Spanish comfort fare at the bright new Bethesda diner, specializing in all-day breakfasts, sandwiches, stews, and warming casseroles. If you like fried eggs, crispy potatoes, and meats, you’re in luck—there’s a whole menu section for it. RW details: Brunch, lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) for dine-in or heated outdoor dining, plus takeout.

The Mayflower Club

1223 Connecticut Ave., NW

The clubby new hangout in Dupont Circle is all about eye-catching items—think canapé towers and gold-crusted steaks—plus Prohibition-era cocktails. A covered rooftop bar provides the views. RW details: Brunch, lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) for dine-in or heated outdoor dining, plus optional wine/cocktail pairings.

Tonari

707 Sixth St., NW

The Daikaya Group’s wafu-style Italian-Japanese restaurant opened just before the pandemic—and remained closed until a few weeks ago. Look for fun dishes like spaghetti with Kurobuta sausage and shishitos, or pepperoni pizza with house shoyu pickles. RW details: Dinner ($55) for dine-in, plus optional wine/cocktail pairings.

Join the conversation!