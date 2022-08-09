News & Politics

Virginia Drivers Are Buying More Pro-Choice License Plates

More than 100 people bought “Trust Women. Respect Choice.” plates in the month after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Written by
| Published on
Virginia's "Trust Women. Respect Choice." license plate. Photograph by Eli Christman / Creative Commons 2.0.

Pro-life and pro-choice license plates aren’t new to Virginia: The commonwealth has issued “Choose Life” plates since 2009 and “Trust Women. Respect Choice.” since 2010. As of the end of July, there were 3,221 pro-choice plates and 5,210 pro-life plates on the road, according to figures from the Virginia DMV.

Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, though, more people are buying pro-choice plates. That follows a trend at the DMV: Since July 2020, the number of pro-choice plates has gone up from 2,646, while the number of pro-life plates has decreased from 5,363. From June 22 to July 31 of this year, 135 people got new pro-choice license plates on their cars. That may not seem like many, but consider that the number of pro-choice license plates on the road increased by 178 from July 2020 to June 2021.

Virginia is one of the rare states that offers both pro-choice and pro-life license plates. In fact, only Virginia and Pennsylvania offer pro-choice license plates, while 34 states offer “Choose Life” license plates, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks reproductive health policy. DC and Maryland both offer pro-life plates.

“Trust Women. Respect Choice.” plates cost $25, and $15 of the $25 fee goes directly to the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood. The money is not allowed to go to abortion care.

A Virginia “Choose Life” license plate. Photograph by Eli Christman / Creative Commons 2.0.

“Choose Life” plates were the brainchild of “Choose Life, Inc,” an anti-abortion advocacy group in Florida. In some states, the “Choose Life” plates help fund crisis pregnancy centers, which dissuade women from getting abortions. In Virginia, $15 of the $25 fee is donated to Heartbeat International, Inc. to distribute to these centers. Choose Life, Inc claims the plates have raised $29 million nationally.

“Trust Women, Respect Choice” plates are available for purchase at Virginia’s DMV here and “Choose Life” plates are available here.

More:
Grace Deng
Grace Deng
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]