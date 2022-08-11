Welcome to one of the most impressive new construction homes in DC. This one-of-a-kind home has everything a city resident needs – every detail was carefully considered. Living space features include Herringbone wood floors, 12ft ceilings, massive media room, sonos sound system, Lutron shades and RH modern lighting.

The kitchen is the centerpiece of the home with custom walnut cabinets, soapstone counters, and paneled Thermador appliances. The massive primary bedroom has huge windows and a true walk-in closet. The primary bath includes matte black porcelain and white marble tiling, lengthy vanity with double sinks and a wet room with double shower heads and a soaking tub.

Green features include solar panels, high-efficiency Carrier HVAC, spray foam insulation and a planted green roof. All this plus its very own 500 Sf private terrace, a perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. The terrace also includes an outdoor shower, great for post-workout. The oversized 1 car attached garage has extra space for bikes and storage. With its unique location and gorgeous finishes, this residence is simply unrivaled.

Address: 3002 Williams Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001

3 Bed | 1 Media Room | 3.5 Bath | 2,650 Sf | 500 Sf Private Terrace | Oversized Attached Garage

Contact:

Andrew Riguzzi

andrew@propertydc.com

202-595-5757