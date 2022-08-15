Peek Inside Ryan Zimmerman’s Former $7.9M Home, Which Hit the Market This Week

The $7.9 million home of retired Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman—a.k.a., Mr. National—went on the market earlier this week, as first reported by Urban Turf.

Listed with Wetherly Barker Hemeon, of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom Great Falls estate looks more like a lavish resort than a single-family home. That’s precisely what drew Zimmerman and his wife to the home when they bought it in 2012 for $3.9 million.

“Because Ryan is in the public eye all the time, we wanted a little vacation at home and that’s what we found,” his wife, Heather, told Home & Design in 2016.

Here’s a peek inside:

Zimmerman played 16 seasons for the Washington Nationals, as a third and first baseman, before announcing his retirement in February. He and his family are trading the 13,000-square-foot Great Falls home for a newly built 20,000-square-foot estate, dubbed as “Federal Hill,” in McLean.