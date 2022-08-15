News & Politics  |  Real Estate

Peek Inside Ryan Zimmerman’s Former $7.9M Home, Which Hit the Market This Week

Check out the gym, the game room, and the two-story children's playhouse.

An aerial view of Zimmerman's previous home in Great Falls. Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Media.

The $7.9 million home of retired Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman—a.k.a., Mr. National—went on the market earlier this week, as first reported by Urban Turf.

Listed with Wetherly Barker Hemeon, of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom Great Falls estate looks more like a lavish resort than a single-family home. That’s precisely what drew Zimmerman and his wife to the home when they bought it in 2012 for $3.9 million.

“Because Ryan is in the public eye all the time, we wanted a little vacation at home and that’s what we found,” his wife, Heather, told Home & Design in 2016.

Here’s a peek inside:

Inside, an open-concept floor plan joins together a chef’s kitchen, anchored by a marble island, a sun-drenched breakfast nook, and a large family room featuring a gas fireplace. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The breakfast nook. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
One of the home’s living rooms is lined with French doors overlooking the estate’s terrace, water fountain, and gardens. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The primary bedroom suite comes with garden views, a gas fireplace, a private patio, as well as a bathroom with two dressing rooms, a walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The master bathroom’s soaking tub. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
One of the master bedroom’s two dressing rooms. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The home’s many resort-style amenities include this game room on the lower level, as well as a gym with steam room, a theater with stadium seating, and a fully-equipped bar and wine cellar. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Theater with stadium seating. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The in-home gym with steam room. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Fully-equipped bar. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The wine cellar. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Clearly designed for extravagant entertaining, a pool house and large cabana—equipped with an outdoor bar, kitchen, and seating area with fireplace—accompany a saltwater infinity pool, hot tub, and koi pond. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The five-acre property boasts an English Garden, several water features, as well as this two-story playhouse that was included on the TLC show Charmed Playhouses. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The English garden. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
One of several water features. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.

Zimmerman played 16 seasons for the Washington Nationals, as a third and first baseman, before announcing his retirement in February. He and his family are trading the 13,000-square-foot Great Falls home for a newly built 20,000-square-foot estate, dubbed as “Federal Hill,” in McLean. 

 

