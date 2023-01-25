Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – L’Auberge Chez Francois

Chateaubriand for two at L'Auberge Chez Francois. Photograph by Scott Suchman

About L’Auberge Chez Francois

Few places cosset you like this flashback of a French/Alsatian dining room, where red-vested servers are welcoming and the cottage-like setting is inviting and warm. As you settle in, you’ll get a round of wonderfully crunchy garlic bread with herbed cottage cheese. Menus are a four-course prix fixe, centered around celebratory entrées such as a sublime crab-stuffed lobster with Sauternes sauce or a Chateaubriand for two. We kick things off with velvety lobster bisque, a boudin blanc, or a Roquefort salad, then wind things down over a Grand Marnier soufflé or baked Alaska. Very expensive.

