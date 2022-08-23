How to Celebrate and Show Support on Ukrainian Independence Day While in DC

This Wednesday, August 24 marks both Ukrainian Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russian forces invading Ukraine. In honor of the holiday and anniversary, you can attend a Ukrainian feast, march in a parade, donate, and more. Here’s how to celebrate and show support in the DC area:

Stand in support

Free World Gathering is encouraging people to gather in-person on Wednesday, August 24 at 7 p.m. to join hands in support of Ukraine. You can check out the site’s map ahead of time to find out where other supporters will be and plan a meet up.

Head to happy hour

Dacha Beer Garden Shaw (1600 7th St., NW) is hosting a Ukrainian Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, August 24 with raffle prizes, Ukrainian traditional clothing and items for sale, and a Ukrainian art exhibit. You can also purchase $20 happy hour wristbands for happy hour deals all night long. All proceeds will go directly to the people of Ukraine.

Feast on Ukrainian food

On Wednesday, August 24, enjoy a Ukrainian Independence Day Dinner at D Light Cafe & Bakery (2475 18th St., NW) and half of your $40 dinner price will be sent to help Ukrainian children affected by the war. The Adams Morgan restaurant will offer two special dinner menus (regular and vegetarian) that feature traditional Ukrainian dishes like pickled vegetables, borshch, cabbage rolls stuffed with beef and rice, and farmers cheese cakes, along with Uzvar (a non-alcoholic fruit drink) and Ukrainian beer for additional purchase.

Join a parade

Head to Lafayette Square (Pennsylvania Ave., NW & 16th St., NW) on Saturday, August 27 to celebrate 31 years of Ukrainian independence with event co-organizers U.S. Ukrainian Activists, the Embassy of Ukraine, and Ukraine House. At 4 p.m., participants can meet in front of the White House for a rally, speeches, and a musical program. At 5:15 p.m., a parade in celebration of Ukrainian heritage, culture, and liberty will begin, followed by a rally at a secondary location (to be determined soon).

Donate

If you can’t make it out of the house, you can still participate in the holiday by donating to Ukraine. José Andrés’s nonprofit World Central Kitchen has provided millions of meals to Ukrainian refugees, and you can help them provide even more—donate here.