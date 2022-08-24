Audi Field Will Host the National Women’s Soccer League Championship

This year’s National Women’s Soccer League championship game will take place at DC’s Audi Field, NWSL announced Tuesday. The 20,000-seat stadium in Buzzard Point—part-time home turf for the Washington Spirit—will host the final match on Saturday, October 29 at 8 PM.

Tickets for the championship go on sale Thursday, September 8. However, there are a few options for snagging tickets in advance. DC United and Washington Spirit ticket members can purchase passes starting on Tuesday, August 30 until Monday, September 5. Not a ticket member? Register online for access to match tickets Wednesday, September 7, the day before passes become available to the general public.

Although local fans will be able to witness the NSWL’s top teams compete in the final, the Washington Spirit is unlikely to end up in back-to-back championships. After winning last year’s NWSL title in dramatic fashion, the home team has struggled this season: The reigning champs are currently ranked second to last in the league.

In addition to the NWSL title game, Audi Field will also be the backdrop for a matchup between the US Women’s National Team and Nigeria in September.

