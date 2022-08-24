News & Politics

Audi Field Will Host the National Women’s Soccer League Championship

Fans of DC's home teams can access pre-sale tickets for the final match.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Flickr user S. Davis.
Photo by Flickr user S. Davis.

This year’s National Women’s Soccer League championship game will take place at DC’s Audi Field, NWSL announced Tuesday. The 20,000-seat stadium in Buzzard Point—part-time home turf for the Washington Spirit—will host the final match on Saturday, October 29 at 8 PM.

Tickets for the championship go on sale Thursday, September 8. However, there are a few options for snagging tickets in advance. DC United and Washington Spirit ticket members can purchase passes starting on Tuesday, August 30 until Monday, September 5. Not a ticket member? Register online for access to match tickets Wednesday, September 7, the day before passes become available to the general public.

Although local fans will be able to witness the NSWL’s top teams compete in the final, the Washington Spirit is unlikely to end up in back-to-back championships. After winning last year’s NWSL title in dramatic fashion, the home team has struggled this season: The reigning champs are currently ranked second to last in the league.

In addition to the NWSL title game, Audi Field will also be the backdrop for a matchup between the US Women’s National Team and Nigeria in September.

 

More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]