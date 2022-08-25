No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute things to do:

Celebrations. March in a parade, participate in a rally, and listen to speeches and a musical performance at DC’s Ukrainian Independence Day Celebration (Sat, free, Downtown). You can also celebrate women’s equality with a photography showcase, tastings and mixology lessons, and live music at Hotel Zena’s Women’s Equality Day Celebration (Fri, free, Downtown).

Have a laugh. If you can’t decide how to spend your Saturday night, there’s comedy, karaoke, and trivia at the Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show at Highline RxR (Sat, $15+, Arlington). Or if you’re looking to save money, there’s Free Comedy Night at Port City Brewing Company (Sat, free, Alexandria); Fridays at the Saloon Comedy Show (Fri, free, Cardozo); and Underground Comedy at Hotbed Comedy Club (Sat, free, Adams Morgan).

National Dog Day. You and your pup can enjoy playtime, treats, and swag at the Dog Days of Summer Celebration (Fri, free, NoMa). If you’re looking for an evening of food and drinks, head to Yappy Hour at Kentlands Mansion (Fri, $5+, Gaithersburg) or this Dog-friendly dessert buffet at Bark Social (Fri, free admission, North Bethesda). Check out these other ways to celebrate with your furry friend.

Get moving. Break a sweat at the bike ride for Women’s Equality Day (Sat, free, NoMa) or bring your pet along to the Dog Jog (Sun, free, Georgetown).

Do a downward dog. You can also get your zen on at the Outdoor Voices yoga (Sun, free, Georgetown) or Washington Yoga Center (Sat, $30, Tenleytown).

Take a class. Trying to improve your dance moves? Head to the District Irish Dance open house and class (Sat, free, Tenleytown) to learn how to perform an Irish jig. You can also improve your acting skills at this workshop with the Washington Improv Theater (Sat, free, Penn Quarter).

Jam out. Grab a friend (or a date) and check out a free concert this weekend—Dan Roberts at Bear Square (Fri, free, Riverdale Park) or Thunderpaw at NaLa Fridays at the Park (Fri, free, Arlington). Break out your salsa moves at the Havana Night pop-up (Thurs, various prices, Bethesda), or take in an evening with Peter Hook & The Light (Thurs, $32.50, Silver Spring).

Food festivities. At the Around the World Cultural Food Festival (Sat, free, Alexandria), you can try dishes and drinks from different countries. You can also grab a slice of pie made with lactose-free cheese at the Sommer Street Pizza pop-up (Sun, free, Petworth) or sip on a brew at the Black-owned beer festival Megafest (Sat, $40+, Takoma).

Alexandria Restaurant Week. DC Summer Restaurant week may have ended, but Alexandria Restaurant Week is here (Through Sun, Alexandria) . Check our guide to make the most of your meals.

Feeling artsy? Students between the ages of 7 and 19 can head back to school in style by turning drawings into buttons at Back Pack Button Time (Fri, free, Georgetown). You can also check out this Middle Eastern Art Show (Fri, free, Downtown DC).

Catch a flick. There are a bunch of free outdoor movies this week: The Photograph (Thurs, free, Penn Quarter); Summer of Soul (Thurs, free, the Wharf); The Godfather 1 and 2 (Sat, free, Culpeper); Just Mercy (Thurs, free, National Mall); As If They Were Angels (Thurs, free, National Mall); The Fast and Furious Saga (Thurs, free, Mosaic District).

Shop ‘til you drop. Support local vendors by browsing food, jewelry, crafts, and more at National Landing Market (Sat, free, Arlington). If you’re looking for a good end-of-summer read, peruse the Bear Square Book Sale (Fri, free, Riverdale Park).

Farmers markets. Gear up for a week of meal planning at one of Freshfarm’s weekend markets in Dupont Circle (Thurs and Sun, free); Columbia Heights (Sat, free) ; Arlington (Sat, free) ; Silver Spring (Sat, free); and more areas .