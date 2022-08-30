News & Politics

Lorde Concert Goes Swimmingly Before Potomac Confession

Lorde in concert earlier this summer. Photograph by Flickr user Raph_PH.

Lorde surprised the audience at her concert at the Anthem Monday with some surprising news: She’d taken a dip in the Potomac before the show.

“I was thinking today, I was lying in the Potomac river,” she said. “I love getting to swim in water where I’m playing. It makes me feel like I know you”—the rest of the sentence is obscured by what sounds like audience laughter and general confusion.

While many people in Washington are appalled by the prospect of any interaction with the Potomac beyond looking at it once in a while, there are people who’d like to see the 50-plus year ban on swimming in the river go away. As one advocate told Washingtonian this past spring, “It’s clean 350 days a year.”

The New Zealand embassy did not immediately respond to requests asking whether it warned its citizens about swimming in the Potomac.

