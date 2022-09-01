Enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle focusing on upscale yet comfortable living with exquisite craftsmanship with an emphasis on seamless indoor/outdoor living. This 3.5 acre waterfront estate ideally located just a few minutes from Downtown Annapolis offers the complete waterfront package! Private pier, 2 stall horse barn, heated inground pool, fully equipped bar with multiple game rooms, movie theater, home gym, home offices, guest quarters with separate kitchen and entrance, 4+ car garage, screened porch…the list goes on and on. This extremely private parklike setting with private pier and boat lift on Aberdeen Creek affords quick access to the South River and the Chesapeake Bay… the water adventures are limitless. This sprawling 9 bedroom, 9 bathroom home is beautifully designed and updated with top of the line finishes and well thought out amenities. The stately Southern style architecture creates amazing curb appeal and the mature landscaping provides plenty of privacy. Located on one of the most coveted streets in Annapolis, you are minutes away from everything Annapolis/Eastport has to offer yet worlds away, surrounded by horse farms, a neighborhood vineyard and multi-million dollar estates. Remodeled, renovated and expanded from 2017-2019 by Purple Cherry Architects and expertly built by Bayview Builders, the awe-inspiring 2 story Great Room, screened porch with stone fireplace and the Primary’s bedroom balcony additions were completed in 2019 along with a complete renovation of the ultra-lux Gourmet Kitchen with hidden pantries, and remodeled office, formal Living Room, Dining Room, Foyer and Mudroom. An additional Bedroom and bathroom was added to create all ensuite bedrooms upstairs along with the remodel of the existing upper level kids bedrooms and bathrooms. Head to the 3rd floor of the home to find 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath. Spoil your guests with separate accommodations in the completely private guest quarters above the garage in the east wing of the home with separate entrance, Kitchen, Living Room and 3 bedrooms with Full Bath, great option for multi-generational living, long term guests or potential rental. Ideally located just minutes from downtown Annapolis and quick access to commuter roads traveling to D.C., Baltimore, Eastern Shore and beyond. For those seeking a private, serene estate that makes every day feel like vacation, this is a dream home!

