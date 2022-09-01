Devex World Kickoff Reception at the home of Raj and María Teresa Kumar | July 11th. Devex president and editor-in-chief Raj Kumar, Senator Cory Booker, Voto Latino president and CEO María Teresa Kumar, and Circle chief strategy officer and head of global policy Dante Disparte.
Bastille Day celebration at La Résidence de France | July 13
The Capital Club’s 30th annual Sinatra Soirée at City Tavern Club | July 16
Inaugural DC Power Index luncheon at Cafe Milano |July 20
Champagne at Seven! book party at Cafe Milano | July 21
Taste of the South Gala at the Anthem | July 23
40th annual RAMMY Awards at the Washington Convention Center | July 24
This article appears in the September 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
