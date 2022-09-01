News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past July

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past July
Devex World Kickoff Reception at the home of Raj and María Teresa Kumar | July 11th. Devex president and editor-in-chief Raj Kumar, Senator Cory Booker, Voto Latino president and CEO María Teresa Kumar, and Circle chief strategy officer and head of global policy Dante Disparte.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

Bastille Day celebration at La Résidence de France | July 13

Two men and a women stand side by side.
Secretary of the District of Columbia Kimberly Bassett, French ambassador Philippe Étienne, US deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and Maryland Secretary of State John Wobensmith.
Central African Republic ambassador Martial Ndoubou, Republic of Rwanda ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana, and Republic of Chad ambassador Ngote Gali Koutou.

 

The Capital Club’s 30th annual Sinatra Soirée at City Tavern Club | July 16

Capital Club board member Tom Qualtere, Megan Gallagher and Cole Reifsnider of One Love Foundation’s DC Young Professional Network, and Capital Club president Joe French.

 

Inaugural DC Power Index luncheon at Cafe Milano |July 20

Opera singer and 2022 DC Power Index Prize honoree Denyce Graves with philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
US Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards and actor Melora Hardin, both 2022 DC Power Index Prize honorees.
Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter with former Hearst chief content officer and magazine editor Joanna Coles, the luncheon’s cohost.

 

Champagne at Seven! book party at Cafe Milano | July 21

Fundraising consultant Daren Thomas, Jacob Cooper, Pearson & Associates president Rachel Pearson, and Elrod Strategies president Adrienne Elrod.
Moss Advisors strategic consultant Melissa Moss, Champagne at Seven! author Toni Glickman, and Missy Owens of General Motors.
Penny Lee, Financial Technology Association CEO, and Betsy Fischer Martin, executive director of the Women & Politics Institute.

 

Taste of the South Gala at the Anthem | July 23

Molly Vinesett of SoftBank Group International; Chase Watson Hieneman of the Carlyle Group; Natalie Yezbick, press secretary for Senator John Cornyn; and Elizabeth Gibson of Bullpen Strategy Group.
Latham & Watkins public-relations manager Jamie Glick with Stephanie Penn, press secretary for Senator Mitch McConnell.
Laura Sherrod of Dentons Global Advisors and Tia Potskhverashvili of the Office of the US Trade Representative.

 

40th annual RAMMY Awards at the Washington Convention Center | July 24

DC deputy mayor for planning and economic development John Falcicchio, Cash Cash band members Jean Paul Makhlouf and Sam Frisch, Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington president and CEO Kathy Hollinger, and Club Glow CEO Pete Kalamoutsos.
Salt Line Navy Yard beverage director Christine O’Flanagan; Employee of the Year winner Herman Machado, who works at Salt Line Navy Yard; and Kelly Sanville and Jeremy Carman of Long Shot Hospitality.
Jared Nozick and Nikki Braden of Versus, the company that owns Casta’s Rum Bar, winner of Favorite Gathering Place of the Year.

This article appears in the September 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]