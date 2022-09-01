Where to Brunch on Labor Day Around DC

Good news for lovers of Monday mimosas: A lot of DC’s brunch destinations are open for Labor Day. Celebrate the long weekend with your family and friends with one of these many specials.

All-Purpose Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave., SE

The Italian-American pizzeria will serve its full weekend brunch menu on Labor Day, so grab a creative pie and pair it with bottomless mimosas and aperol spritzes. 11 AM to 3 PM.

Ambar

523 8th St., SE, 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Brunch at this Balkan restaurant’s DC location is $34.99 per person or $43.98 with unlimited drinks, and brunch at the Clarendon location is $39.99 per person. Find strawberry waffles with Nutella, lobster flatbread, a truffle risotto, and more share plates at both locations. Ambar DC is open 10 AM to 3:30 PM and Ambar Clarendon is open 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Head to chef Andrew Markert’s farm-to-table restaurant on Capitol Hill for massive cinnamon rolls or their signature chicken and waffles topped with maple syrup and bacon jam. Polish it off with an espresso martini, spiked Irish coffee, or $21 bottomless mimosas (90 minute limit “in the name of civility”). 11 AM to 3 PM.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

The upscale New American restaurant in West End will serve its usual brunch menu on Labor Day, offering classics such as crab cakes and avocado toast. On the cocktail menu: sorbet mimosas and two different kinds of bloody Marys. 11:30 AM to 2 PM.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Add some spice to your weekend at the Bloomingdale pub with their hot honey wings or their spicy fried chicken Benedict. Boundary Stone also offers the option of making many dishes vegetarian by swapping out the meat with seitan. 11 AM to 3 PM.

Buena Vida Gastrolounge

2900 Wilson Blvd., Suite #103, Arlington

This Mexican restaurant reopened in April and is offering unlimited brunch with all-you-can-eat small plates, including omelettes and avocado toast, for $40. Cocktails are just 25 cents each—basically bottomless. 10 AM to 3:30 PM.

Butter Me Up

1409 T St., NW

Patrons can bring furry friends to this brand new brunch restaurant on 14th Street, complete with canine cabanas outside. The all-day brunch menu offers everything from indulgent soft-scrambled egg sandwiches on buttery brioche buns as well as healthy options like acai bowls and smoothies. 8 AM to 8 PM.

Destino

1280 4th St., NE

La Cosecha marketplace’s Mexican restaurant will serve their $29 three-course brunch deal, which includes an appetizer, entreé, and a dessert. Choose from their selection of brunch cocktails or grab a $33 mimosa kit, which includes a bottle of bubbles and a choice of orange juice or flavors like tamarind. 11 AM to 4 PM.

DLeña

476 K St., NW, Suite D

Big appetites can hit up Richard Sandoval’s Mexican spot in Mt. Vernon Triangle for bottomless food ($37 per person) or all-you-can-consume food and drink for $60 (2 hour limit). On the menu: cazuela (tamale pie), grilled street corn, birria beef tacos, and more. Drink offerings include three different fruity mimosas and two different types of bloody Marys. 10 AM to 3 PM. Must be seated by 2 PM for bottomless specials.

Dolce Vita

1610 14th St., NW

Bring your best friend—or latest date—to a “Social Brunch” for two ($34.95 per person). The prix-fixe includes a bottle of Prosecco to share and a salad, entree, and side each. 11 AM to 3 PM.

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

From a rooftop deck, chow down on any one of El Techó’s Latin-inspired entreés and sip unlimited Tecate beers, bloody Marys, margaritas, or mimosas for $45. On the menu: Fried avocado tacos, nachos loaded with sunny side up eggs, and omelettes served with home fries. Noon to 4 PM.

Fig & Olive

934 Palmer Alley, NW

The upscale Mediterranean chain at CityCenterDC offers starters like assorted crostini followed by entrees like Mediterranean baked eggs or paccheri pasta—plus a spritz to top it all off. 11 AM to 3:30 PM.

Fight Club

633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill sandwich bar’s $20 bottomless “Moonmosas” are mimosas made with Tang—in case OJ isn’t your thing. Other delightfully named cocktails on the menu include “A Strong Woman in an HBO Miniseries,” featuring vodka and lavender syrup, and “Sorry I’m Late Traffic Was Crazy,” an Irish coffee with Tang-infused foam. Digest your Tang-y cocktails with “A Small Donkey,” a breakfast burrito with taco meat and Fritos. 11 AM to 4 PM.

Gatsby

1205 Half St., SE, Suite #105

Transport yourself back to the 1920s (sans Prohibition laws) with Gatsby’s retro-themed brunch, which includes 90 minutes of $28 bottomless cocktails with the purchase of any entreé. The food is classic American—eggs your way, bacon, potatoes, and omelettes—for just $15. 11 AM to 4 PM.

Lupo Osteria

4814 MacArthur Blvd., NW

For $39 per person, this Italian restaurant in the Palisades is offering a “Social Brunch” that comes with one appetizer, two entrees, and a bottle of Prosecco to split. Add a pastry board for the table for $22. 11 AM to 3 PM.

Mi Casa

1647 20th St., NW

Dupont Circle’s mod Mexican spot offers classic Tex-Mex fare like breakfast burritos and huevos rancheros alongside a 90-minute $25.99 bottomless cocktail special. Noon to 4 PM.

Pink Taco

100 M St., SE

The new Navy Yard location of the Mexican chain is offering an “Endless Summer” brunch with pancakes and breakfast burritos—or pair your soft tacos with a stiff drink, like the tequila-infused bloody Maria. 11 AM to 3 PM.