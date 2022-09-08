10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

To celebrate the start of NFL season, Capitol Hill sandwich shop Fight Club (633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) is releasing a menu of football food and drink specials on Thursday, September 8. While watching the NFL games on flat screens, you can feast on porch-cheek nachos, loaded fries, smoked wings, and more. Slam a few jello shots for $4 or share a bucket of Hamm’s Lager for $22.

Commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with an ice cream tasting at Ice Cream Jubilee (multiple DC and Virginia locations). Starting Saturday, September 10, theice cream shops will showcase Latin American-inspired flavors such as strawberry-tres-leches, toasted horchata, Mexican hot chocolate, mango/habanero, and pineapple-mojito sorbet. Walk in, or place an online order here.

This Saturday, September 10 is Union Market’s 10th Anniversary Celebration. From 10:30 AM to 7 PM, head to the Northeast DC food hall (1309 Fifth St., NE) for live music, food, and special events for its big day.

Supreme Barbecue (6920 Braddock Rd., Annandale) is collaborating with chef Paolo Dungca to launch a pop-up menu of Filipino-inspired barbecue starting Saturday, September 10. The local chain will serve limited edition dishes like pork ribs tocino; beef ribs with black-garlic bistek sauce; smoked chicken with acharra and chili-vinegar; and cassava cornbread. The pop-up is scheduled to run for the next six weeks.

Support local businesses at Navy Yard’s Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival (1385 Canal St., SE) on Saturday, September 10. During the event, you can sample a wide range of local and national wine, beer, and liquor. For $75, you’ll get unlimited samplings of wine, spirits, and food; for $150, you also get access to live chef demonstrations, a VIP bar, and rooftop access. Purchase tickets here.

Celebrate Negroni Week starting Monday, September 12 with special menus from The Red Hen and All-Purpose. All next week, Bloomingdale Italian dining room the Red Hen (1822 First St., NW) will serve red, white, and green Negronis in an homage to the drink’s origins, while Shaw and Navy Yard pizzerias All-Purpose (1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE) will offer five takes on the bitter cocktail. Make a reservation for the Red Hen or All-Purpose.

RPM Italian (650 K St., NW) fetes the 2017 Brunello Vintage with a party on Tuesday, September 13 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Guests will be the first to taste the latest vintage of the wine, and sample other Italian wines and small plates. Tickets are $95; get them here.

Jorge Gaviria, founder of heirloom masa company Masienda, will celebrate his new book Masa at Mount Pleasant’s Bold Fork Books (3064 Mount Pleasant St., NW) on Tuesday, September 13. The event, which starts at 7 PM, will feature a chat with Washington Post food writer Daniela Garza, plus La Tejana tacos. Get tickets, $15 to $45, here.

The Fairmont (2401 M St., NW) is hosting “An Intimate Evening with Uncle Nearest Whiskey and Drunk Chicken Cigars.” On Wednesday, September 14 at 6 PM, the West End hotel will serve a four-course dinner featuring dishes like smoked pork belly; rubbed tomahawk steak; smoked scallops; grilled heirloom carrots; and peanut butter brownie crunch, along with a whiskey and cigar tasting. Send an email to this address to register for the event ($229 per person).

1310 Kitchen & Bar and Chef Jenn Crovato pay homage to female rockers from the 1980s with a dinner series featuring 80’s-inspired dishes. The first night of the series is Wednesday, September 14, and the Georgetown restaurant (1310 Wisconsin Ave., NW) will offer chicken piccata with fettuccine and salad, alongside decade-inspired decorations, specialty cocktails, and live music. Make a reservation here.