No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute things to do.

Never forget. Commemorate 9/11 this weekend with a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (Sun, free but registration required, National Harbor), a fundraiser organized by the National Fallen Firefighters Association, or the 9/11 Memorial 5k and Half (Sun, $13+, Georgetown), to benefit wear blue: run to remember.

Festivals and celebrations. Enjoy traditional Greek food and music at this year’s Greek Fest (Fri-Sun, free, Silver Spring), jam out at the Reggae at the Lake Festival (Sat, free, Reston), browse the 30 craft vendors at the Takoma Park Folk Festival (Sun, free, Takoma Park), try mooncakes and lantern making at the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Community Day (Sat, free, Downtown), celebrate Korean fashion and culture at Family Day: Celebration of Textiles (Sat, free, Foggy Bottom), or support Black-owned businesses at the Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival (Sat, $75+, Navy Yard).

Rosslyn Jazz Fest. For more tunes, head to the Rosslyn Jazz Fest (Sat, free but registration recommended, Rosslyn); you can prepare for the festival with a pop-up Rolling Concert on an open-top bus (Thurs, free, Rosslyn).

Exhibits. This weekend is your last chance to explore the 50 states through paintings and photographs at the People From Away exhibit (Wed-Sun, free, Georgetown). You can also check out Studio Gallery DC’s three new exhibits (Wed-Sat, free, Kalorama), the new Trawick Prize winners exhibit (Opens Thurs, free, Bethesda), the opening reception of the University of Maryland’s Telling Our Story exhibit (Thurs, free but registration required, College Park), or Art All Night (Fri, free, Van Ness), which will fill Connecticut Avenue with art, performances, and more.

Fun festivities. Head to the DC State Fair (Sun, free, Barry Farm) for contests, local vendors, and agricultural talents. National Gallery Nights (Thurs, free but registration required, National Mall) are also back with pop-up exhibits, performances, and more (check out how to get tickets), or you can get your shopping on at the National Landing Market (Sat, free, Arlington).

Explore a new place. Check out the new City Ridge neighborhood with a Pin Oak Park Playdat e (Sat, free but registration required, City Ridge) or a US Open watch party (Sat, free but registration required, City Ridge).

Art activities. Learn something new at an artist talk at Amy Kaslow Gallery: Climate Change Here and Now (Thurs, free, Spring Valley) or an art chat at NMWA (Fri, free, virtual).

Live music. Enjoy some of the summer’s last outdoor shows with the Classics at the Chrysalis Concert (Sun, free but registration required, Columbia), the See You at the Circle Concert Series (Sat, free, Dupont Circle), National Landing’s Unplugged acoustic concert series (Sun, free, Arlington), “Return of the M.A.C” go-go series (Sun, $20, The Wharf), and NaLa Fridays at the Park (Fri, free, Arlington).

Free flicks. There area a lot of free outdoor films this week. You can see Raya and the Last Dragon (Fri, free, National Landing), Onward (Fri, free but registration required, Petworth), Stepbrothers (Wed, free, Arlington), Spiderman No Way Home (Sat, free, Marlboro), Finding Dory (Fri, free, Fairfax), or Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (Fri, free, Potomac).

Break a sweat. Jam out while you sweat it out at the Capitol Riverfront Bridge-to-Bridge Fun Run and Concert (Fri, free, Navy Yard). You can also head to Yoga Frida Friday (Fri, $45, Brentwood), Yoga on the Great Lawn (Sat, free but registration required, City Ridge), or City Ridge’s free yoga class (Sat, free but registration required, City Ridge).