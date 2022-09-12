News & Politics  |  Things to Do

Here’s When Foliage Will Peak Around DC

This interactive map can help you plan your leaf-peeping.

Written by
| Published on
Boulder Bridge at Rock Creek Park. Dion Hinchcliffe/Flickr.

Approaching fall means cooler weather, fewer bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. So that you don’t miss the brightest reds, oranges, and yellows that the region’s trees have to offer, SmokyMountain.com has created an interactive map of peak foliage.

You can even report fall foliage in your area to make their predictions better. Here are the projected dates for peak foliage in a handful of nearby locations (spoiler—clear your schedule for October 24): 

Staunton, Virginia: October 17

Charlottesville: October 24 

Shenandoah National Park: October 24 

Harpers Ferry: October 24 

Great Falls Park: October 24 

Frederick, Maryland: October 24 

Rock Creek Park: October 24 

Editorial Fellow

