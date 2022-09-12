Here’s When Foliage Will Peak Around DC

Approaching fall means cooler weather, fewer bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. So that you don’t miss the brightest reds, oranges, and yellows that the region’s trees have to offer, SmokyMountain.com has created an interactive map of peak foliage.
You can even report fall foliage in your area to make their predictions better. Here are the projected dates for peak foliage in a handful of nearby locations (spoiler—clear your schedule for October 24):
Staunton, Virginia: October 17
Charlottesville: October 24
Shenandoah National Park: October 24
Harpers Ferry: October 24
Great Falls Park: October 24
Frederick, Maryland: October 24
Rock Creek Park: October 24