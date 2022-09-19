Say Goodbye to Turning Right on Red in DC

Changes are headed to DC roads this fall—the District is expected to soon follow New York City’s lead in banning right turns on red lights.

As the DC Council reconvenes after a summer break, council member Mary Cheh’s proposed Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 is scheduled for its first reading tomorrow.

The amendment would restrict right turns on red lights and also implement the Idaho Stop, which allows bikes, e-bikes, and scooters to treat red lights as stop signs and stop signs as yield signs. Currently, cyclists and other riders must legally behave as cars on the road and stop fully at red lights. The Idaho Stop is supposed to increase cyclist safety by increasing their visibility and allowing them to get ahead of traffic.

Residents may not be surprised to see the proposed changes to traffic rules—three cyclists were killed in July alone, prompting protests over the ineffectiveness of DC’s road safety initiative, Vision Zero.

Passing the amendment also would mean that cyclists would not be ticketed for what they already do, a practice that disproportionately affects residents of color; in 2020, over 87 percent of cyclists stopped in DC were Black. The council’s transportation committee report stated that decriminalizing this common behavior would minimize the need for stops and encourage ridership.

Other changes have been coming to DC roads as well in an effort to increase safety. Speed limits were recently reduced on Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, and New York Avenue, Northeast, with reduced speeds on more corridors to follow suit.

You can still turn right on red for now. Cheh’s amendment must go through this week’s reading, plus one more scheduled for October 4 before the council votes on it. It’s widely expected to pass, though, so you might want to get used to the new rules now—once enacted, there will be a $150 fine for turning right on a red light.

