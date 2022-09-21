Is Dulles Really the Best Airport Around DC?

A JD Power study scoring airport “satisfaction” gave Dulles International the highest score among the DC-area airports. Ranked alongside 27 large airports in North America, Dulles clinched the 11th spot on the list, followed by BWI in 14th place, and Reagan in 17th place.

The survey draws on forms from 26,529 passengers moving through at least one North American airport over the past year. Airports are evaluated on a 1000-point scale spread over six categories: terminal facilities, arrival and departure, security check, baggage claim, check-in and baggage check, and food/beverage/retail offerings. Dulles received a score of 789 while BWI clocked in at 784 and Reagan at 771. Scores for all three airports decreased from last year’s survey.

Sure, the airports around Washington landed in the middle of the pack. But at least we’re not Philadelphia: Their airport came in dead last.