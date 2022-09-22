Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area

It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix.

Apple House

4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va.

Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food restaurant, which—as the name might suggest—is famous for its apple butter cinnamon doughnuts. You can stock up on apple butter, cider, and more Virginia-made products in the gift shop as well.

Audia’s Farm & Nursery at the Takoma Park Farmers Market

6909 Laurel Ave, Takoma Park, Md.

Beginning the first weekend of November, this Maryland-based farm and nursery will begin selling its seasonal apple cider doughnuts at the Sunday Takoma Park Farmers market. Audia’s differs from the competition with its choice of a zucchini base with cinnamon sugar or butternut squash base with ginger sugar. The vendor also sells a variety of other baked goods, though we hear particularly good things about the apple cider caramels.

Cox Farms

15621 Braddock Rd, Centreville, Va.

Come for the pumpkin patch and hayrides, stay for the farm-made doughnuts. The Centreville getaway uses Virginia-made Rinkler’s Apple Cider in its cinnamon-sugar-rolled treats, and fries them up around the clock during Fall Festival weekends to keep up with high demand.

District Doughnut

Multiple locations in DC and Virginia

The local doughnut joint is offering apple cider doughnuts with apple cake batter, sauteed apple glaze, and cinnamon sugar sprinkle at all five of its DC-area locations right now. Among the many other fall flavor specials: pumpkin glazed, caramel apple pie, and maple butter pecan doughnuts.

Gaver Farm

5501 Detrick Rd, Mt Airy, Md.

Washingtonian critic Ann Limpert counts herself a big fan of these straight-from-the-fryer treats, which she reports have “the airiness of a yeast doughnut but the flavor and crumb of a cake doughnut.” Bonus: cider slushies to enjoy in between corn mazes, pedal carts, and picking your own apples and pumpkins.

Miller Farms

10140 Piscataway Road, Clinton, Md.

This 267-acre Prince George’s County farm—with a corn maze and farm animals—makes a wide variety of cake doughnut flavors, from red velvet to toasted coconut. But it’s the apple cider variety, baked fresh each morning, that’s the real attraction. The farm’s bakery offers them glazed or rolled in cinnamon sugar, alongside apple pies, cakes, and soft-serve ice cream.

Rock Hill Orchard & Woodbourne Creamery

28600 Ridge Rd, Mt Airy, Md.

This orchard and creamery grows 25 varieties of apples for picking plus “cow to cone” ice cream (you can watch the cows being milked and pet the calves). Naturally, they’ve got apple cider doughnuts at their farm market to go along with a slew of other family-friendly activities.

Have another favorite spot for apple cider doughnuts that we missed? Let us know.

