News & Politics

Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”

Embarrassing, since Virginia is about a mile away.

Written by
and
| Published on
Photograph by Ewa Beaujon.

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway.

Reached by phone for comment, a DDOT spokesperson called the misspelling a “printing error on behalf of our contractor. They’re already taking it down and it should be replaced before close of business.” Asked if they have a stockpile of extra signs, she said she didn’t know.

More:
Sylvie McNamara
Sylvie McNamara
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day