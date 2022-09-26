  • Trending Now in News & Politics
Photos: Highlights From DC’s 50th Annual Hispanic Heritage Parade

Traditional clothing, dance, and music were all on display.

Photographs by Evy Mages

Yesterday marked the city’s 50th annual Fiesta DC Parade of Nations, which celebrates the diverse and vibrant cultures of those with roots in Latino countries. Traditional music, clothing, and dance were all on display along the parade route near the National Mall.

Fiesta DC is considered the largest Latino celebration in the Washington, DC area, according to the mayor’s office. And, according to American University’s DC-Metro Latino Research Initiative, roughly one million Latinos live in the DC metropolitan area.

Take a peek at yesterday’s colorful and rhythmic celebration:

