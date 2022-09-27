1506 30th ST NW is a Georgetown East Village residence featuring the finest blend of the past and present.

A gorgeous 4-bed, 4.5-bath semi-detached row house originally built in 1890 (and set over 4 levels), this architectural gem with bays and turret spaces has been lovingly updated for the modern buyer — without compromising on authenticity.

Upstairs, the Primary Suite shines with bay windows, ample closet space, and an ensuite, expansive marble bathroom that has a glass shower and skylight. Nestled between the prestigious P and Q Streets, this home offers a reprieve from the bustle of city life.

Address: 1506 30th Street NW, Washington, DC 20007

Contact:

Marc Ross

marc@jennsmira.com

By appointment only