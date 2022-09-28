5 Interesting Items in the Library of Congress That Aren’t Flutes

The Library of Congress’ flute collection made headlines after a visit from singer Lizzo, but the instruments aren’t the only fascinating artifacts in the archives. Here are five interesting items in the library’s collection.

A gift from Abraham Lincoln’s granddaughter, the jewelry was presented to the library in 1927. The former First Lady wore the seed-pearl necklace and two bracelets to the first Lincoln inaugural ball. According to Tiffany records, Abraham Lincoln bought the necklace for $180 and the bracelets for $350.

Marked by his initials, the English writer used this traveling kit while he visited the United States in the 1860s. The kit includes a steel spoon, knife, and corkscrew inside an ivory-covered case.

This 33mm film reel shot in 1895 features the Ohio sharpshooter in a rifle shooting exhibit. The 38-second movie was considered a short film. You can watch Oakley’s target practice in black and white here.

Published by Scotland’s Gleniffer Press in 1985, Old King Cole is less than two millimeters tall and smaller than a penny. The Library of Congress’ copy is the 59th edition of the teeny-tiny read.

Often referred to as America’s Birth Certificate, Martin Waldseemüller’s 1507 World Map is the first to show the Americas as a separate land mass from Asia. Waldseemüller named the lands after the voyager Amerigo Vespucci.