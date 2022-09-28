Things to Do

The International Couture Collections Showcase featured designers from Ukraine, Nigeria, and DC.

DC Fashion Week wrapped up on Sunday with the International Couture Collections Showcase at the National Housing Center Atrium. The ticketed runway show was emceed by Fox5 DC’s Guy Lambert and included collections from nine designers (in order of presentation): BeTheOne (Ukraine), Shop the Runway (United States | Maryland), Troy Anthony (United States | New York), Obioma Fashion (Nigeria), Jah Kente International Fashions (United States | DC), Eryn Boggs (United States), House of Sky (United States | MD), Fruwah Bomah Chapman (Cameroon), and Corjor International (United States | DC). Check out some of the looks from the runway show. 

 

