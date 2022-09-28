PHOTOS: Lizzo Visits the Library of Congress Flute Collection

Before Lizzo played James Madison’s crystal flute at a DC concert, the pop star tried out the instrument at the Library of Congress on Monday. She visited the institution’s massive flute collection, where she also played a tune on a piccolo that belonged to Philip Sousa’s bandmate. Carol Lynn Ward-Bamford, musical instrument curator for the Library of Congress, said the singer perused the collection for almost four hours. Take a look at Lizzo’s tour of the woodwind archive.

This article has been corrected to reflect the piccolo belonged to Philip Sousa’s bandmate and not Philip Sousa.

