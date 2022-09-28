Food

Where to Find National Coffee Day Deals Around DC

Plus: Check out a local coffee shop or roaster.

Photograph by jacoblund via iStock.

National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29 and coffee chains around DC are commemorating the occasion with java deals and specials.

Italian cafe Puro Gusto (1345 F St., NW) is serving $1 lattes, frappes, and coffee beverages all day long, limited to one discounted drink per customer. Dunkin’ Donuts Perks Members can stop by Dunkin’ locations across the city for a free medium hot or iced coffee. Donut purveyor Krispy Kreme (1350 Connecticut Ave., NW; 3100 14th St., NW) is offering free hot or iced coffee on Thursday, or get a free drip coffee with any purchase from Peet’s Coffee locations around DC. And if you’re looking to make a cup yourself, roaster La Colombe is offering a buy one, get one half off deal on beans. 

The caffeinated holiday is also a great excuse to support local coffee shops with a full-price cup of joe. The Wydown (1924 14th St., NW; 600B H St., NE) is getting into the fall spirit, pouring a pumpkin spice latte with syrup made in-house. For coffee drinks with unexpected ingredients, Mt. Pleasant’s Elle (3221 Mt Pleasant St., NW) serves a fizzy tamarind espresso and a miso caramel latte. Peregine Espresso (660 Pennsylvania Ave., SE; 1309 5th St., NE) turns beans from local roaster Small Planes Coffee into lattes, mochas, and macchiatos. 

 

Katie Kenny
